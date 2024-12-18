Bad Joke of a Spending Bill Coming! A “Weak, Weak” Speaker

The new 1500-page plus is filled with pork. These corrupt politicians dared to do this as the rest of us suffer under their inflationary spending. Elon Musk said not to pass it, but look who is in charge, even if it’s delayed until after January 20!

Senator Rand Paul will delay the passage of an Omnibus Spending Bill, potentially leading to a government shutdown if not resolved by Friday. This bill, described as containing significant “pork” by critics, is intended to fund government operations through mid-March. Various political figures have opposed the bill, citing its lack of transparency and size.

Big spending money waster Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has indicated that it avoids a shutdown. Speaker Johnson is supporting this monstrosity of pork.

Who else is sick of hearing the shutdown threat?

The continuing resolution is abominable. Johnson will have to suspend the rules to bring it to the floor. No one even knows what is in it, but we know Democrats filled it with garbage, and both parties put pork in it. This is another setup for President Trump.

Johnson is very, very, very weak or Uniparty.

What don’t these fools understand about bankruptcy? No more CRs. We want a budget! That’s a NOOOO!

Ever seen a bigger piece of pork? pic.twitter.com/ZesFCNSNKp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2024

This bill should not pass https://t.co/eccQ6COZJ4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2024

It’s good to hear someone explain that Speaker Johnson is weak (or one with the Uniparty) since we keep hearing how great he is.

I had hoped to see @SpeakerJohnson grow a spine, but this bill full of pork shows he is a weak, weak man. The debt will continue to grow. Ultimately the dollar will fail. Democrats are clueless and Big Gov Republicans are complicit. A sad day for America. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 18, 2024

We know one thing that is in it. Congress is giving themselves a cost of living increase. That is something these inflationists are not giving the workers and people in retirement.

Nobody in Government deserves a raise. None of you work for the American people. You are all a disgrace to our country. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) September 30, 2023

This will only take us to March, kids.

Here's are some costs I wrote down including important notes as I understand from reading the doc. I could have misinterpreted the doc but, I dont think congress will explain them so, Its my choice…… ( read the notes!!! wow!!) pic.twitter.com/gvNS5z6j0f — xXx (@xxX1Mark1Xxx) December 18, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email