WaPo Initiates Anti-DOGE Scare Tactics

Vivek Ramaswamy, a DOGE co-chief, suggested that programs Congress no longer authorizes are prime targets for cuts. These are programs that have become self-authorizing. If they are so important, our politicians should spend the time and effort of actually looking into them and deciding if they are worth becoming permanent line items or need to defend themselves to Congress every year.

They are programs within programs, overly large programs, and WaPo claims it’s just letting agencies spend their allocations. Trust them.

WaPo writes, “Instead of needing two laws — one to approve funding for an agency and another actually to allocate the money — Congress only passes one.”

In other words, Congress claims it makes the government more efficient when, in effect, it gives them less work.

It is allegedly legal, but who cares? The people who legalize it are the same people who don’t want to do the work.

The Washington Post wants to terrorize people by listing programs that could be affected. There is waste in all of these programs. We can’t afford it. The US is already bankrupt and pays more for debt service than for Social Security. More than on defense, and it’s skyrocketing every day.

The DOGEs aren’t discussing eliminating vital programs, just waste within them. Maybe it won’t hit any of these. Each of these programs contains programs that are no longer needed but that don’t have to answer for them.

The Uniparty has cleverly mixed in vital programs with waste and incorporated waste into vital programs. We need to hold our water and see what the DOGEs come up with.

The media is sounding alarms that don’t need sounding to control the process, pre-empt cutting our overly-large government, throwing us into bankruptcy, and keeping all waste as is.

Is the Fed cutting rates to save the private sector, or the gov’t, which is drowning in a record debt of $36.193 trillion and paying $1.2 trillion annually in interest? pic.twitter.com/dGu5APyK0W — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) December 18, 2024

The US Treasury is drawing down its cash balance to avoid pushing up the debt the past few days. Still negative by net $20 billion per day. https://t.co/8WHXtLKtYM — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) December 14, 2024

