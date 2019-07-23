Bad mayors means cops with buckets of water thrown at them

The far-left mayor of South Bend Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, is a presidential hopeful as is New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, née Warren Wilhelm. One of the things they stand for is anarchy through soft policing. They have little to no respect for law enforcement and it shows.

Loosey-goosey policing where the cops are always wrong is where the USA is headed under the far left’s definition of law enforcement.

Cops are held responsible if they shoot someone whether their life is in peril or not. Criminals are allowed to commit petty crimes and are often not held to account. It’s a recipe for anarchy.

In South Bend, Mayor Pete unabashedly throws the police under the bus. Specifically, he did not stand up for an officer who shot a criminal (armed with a knife) in self-defense. The stress caused him to resign.

Pete hasn’t even shown up at officers’ funerals.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is also despised by the police for his lack of support. Every time an officer kills a minority criminal in self-defense, if the community screams loud enough, the officer is put on trial. There is no support.

It’s not only the mayors, but it’s also the leftist city councils and courts causing the problems.

Yesterday, a video of several NYPD officers getting doused with water and pelted with buckets to their heads in Harlem went viral.

In another disturbing video, two NYPD police officers get doused with water while showing remarkable restraint against youths who pour buckets over their heads as they walk away.

It woke some people up.

An NYPD source says police officers are furious over the escalating disrespect and assaults on cops. “Everybody’s outraged,” an NYPD source told the New York Post. “It’s disgusting, embarrassing. There’s lawlessness around here now.”

READ IT: Message from #NYPD Headquarters to all officers following @NYScanner videos that went viral of officers being attacked and not reacting. https://t.co/w34p8XqsHBhttps://t.co/Z9gUAVTkzm pic.twitter.com/2MKDiG3ru7 — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) July 23, 2019



