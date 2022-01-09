Republican Says Ohio Can Make All Individuals Get Vaxxed

This week, we had to listen to Justices, with mounds of misinformation, act as if they have the right to play around with the rights of Americans. The Constitution is clear about our rights, but the Justices don’t seem to think so. It wasn’t only the Justices who think our rights are theirs for the taking.

Ohio Solicitor General Ben Flowers, a Republican appointee—argued before the court that the state essentially has unlimited power to force individuals to get vaccinated. And he’s on our side.

Justice Clarence Thomas asked Flowers, who is arguing against the OSHA mandate on behalf of the state of Ohio, “Would the state of Ohio, and I’m not saying this would be an approach that you would take, but you had earlier a discussion about whether or not the federal government had police powers in the workforce and you suggested that the state has these police powers. Could the state of Ohio do what you say OSHA cannot do?”

“My position,” stated Flowers “is that the state of Ohio could mandate vaccinations not only for workers but for all individuals. I think that’s an important point to stress as we’re talking as though OHSA is the only entity that can regulate this.” He argued that the OSHA mandate is unnecessary because states and private businesses are “not sitting on their hands” with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There seems to be a suggestion that this is all or nothing, that other government bodies do not have police powers to regulate certain activities, and you’ve answered my question,” Thomas replied.

Flowers said THE STATE OF OHIO CAN MANDATE VACCINATIONS FOR ALL INDIVIDUALS.

No, they can’t.

How in the world did we get here and when are we going to say, ‘enough’? Omicron is mild and people are not dying from it.

OSHA does not have the right to create law and they have only been charged with handling safety with regard to chemical hazards, and similar dangers. Now they are trying to expand the definition without congressional action. OSHA has no more right to mandate vaccines for the right to work than the HHS has the right to pay for housing with our tax dollars.

