Baltimore bus driver robbed, assassinated in broad daylight

Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly robbed and assassinated a city bus driver after stealing his belongings on Thursday morning. He shot him and after he was down, walked back over to him and shot him again at point-blank range.

On Thursday morning, bus driver Marcus Parks made a stop near the Jonestown neighborhood in Baltimore, Maryland. An unidentified suspect entered the bus when Parks told him he could not get on, WJZ-TV reported. Everyone had just disembarked. An argument ensued.

The man grabbed Parks’ bag of personal belongings and ran. Parks chased him when the suspect opened fire on the bus driver. After the assassin shot him, he walked over and shot him at point-blank range.

Baltimore City Police spokesman Donny Moses said he saw a man fleeing from the scene but wasn’t able to capture him.

The 51-year-old bus driver was “dead on the scene.”

An eyewitness told the Baltimore Sun that he witnessed Parks fall to the ground. The eyewitness added that the suspect then stood over Parks as he lay on the ground and shot him several more times before fleeing the scene with Parks’ bag.

“He tumbled and that was it,” the eyewitness said. “He didn’t move. He was laying there and the guy came back and shot him again.”

Baltimore City Mayor Bernard C. Jack Young tweeted about the death of Parks and referred to the fallen city worker as a friend.

“Attacking an essential worker during a global pandemic is the epitome of depravity,” he said. “We must have an end to these senseless acts of violence and as a city, we must find other ways to cope instead of resorting to violence. Mr. Parks was a personal friend and will be remembered as a dedicated public servant and a true hero to the residents of Baltimore city. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. May his memory be a blessing.”

