Bannon Says “The President…Is a Great Man” As Warning Letter Rolls In

In the wake of comments Steve Bannon allegedly made to Michael Wolff for a new book on the President, Bannon himself hosted the “Breitbart News Tonight” Sirius XM radio show Thursday. The former chief White House strategist fielded calls, among them one that mentioned Mr. Trump’s statement about Bannon. Bannon told the caller “The President of the United States is a great man. You know I support him day in and day out…”.

This is as the President’s lawyers sent out a cease-and-desist letter warning of an imminent lawsuit.

During Bannon’s strange radio telecast, he also said the President is “fighting for and working for you, the deplorables.”

Bannon didn’t deny having made the comments detailed in the book, Fire and Fury, but his callers expressed their displeasure over the President responding in anger and disgust to the derisive Bannon quotes made about him and his family. It seems Bannon is the victim.

Strange comments from the partial transcript via Breitbart:

JUSTIN: First of all, I think [Donald Trump] made a huge mistake, Steve, bashing you like he did today on Twitter. That was devastating to me. I hope in the future you can forgive him for that when we come to 2020, because I’m sure he’s going to need your help.

BANNON: The President of the United States is a great man. You know I support him day in and day out, whether going through the country giving the Trump Miracle speech or on the show or on the website, so I don’t you have to worry about that. But I appreciate the kind words.

JUSTIN: Yeah, that just made me sick to my stomach, though.

GAYLE: “[Donald Trump] got sucked in by fake news, or trolled,” said Gayle in Alabama, another caller-in to Breitbart News Tonight, framing the president as being fooled by cultivated drama via the Hollywood Reporter’s Michael Wolff.

BANNON: President Trump, with the whole swamp up there, the D.C. apparatus, the nullification project, everything going on; he is fighting every day. There’s no doubt in your mind, right? And maybe things get off track, or stuff gets said, and all this heated stuff, but however, this is a guy, you voted for him, you supported him, is there any doubt in your mind he’s been fighting for and working for you, the deplorables, the forgotten man and woman, the silent majority, every day he’s been there?

GAYLE: I’ve never thought that any of us were deplorables. I thought they all were criminals, because I know who they are. I’ve done the savings and loans. I took down many, I mean, I did the banking work. I do know across the country, I do know the history. We are fighting the criminals in Washington. We are fighting the seventy- and eighty-year-old criminals. We are fighting the people, the Clintons and the Bushes. We do know the history. We are not the deplorables. We are the subdued by the criminals in Washington… I happen to know this country is greater because of a Stephen K. Bannon.

If it is fake news, why isn’t Bannon saying it? Why let his caller say it and not comment either way? This is so very bizarre. Maybe Bannon has lost his mind.

The cease-and-desist letter from the President’s lawyers to Steve Bannon late Wednesday warned him that comments made by him about the President and his family violate the non-disclosure agreement he signed.

Earlier Thursday, excerpts of the brutally harsh Wolff book of gossip, innuendo and personal attacks against the President and his family, revealed vicious, hyperbolic statements by Steve Bannon that will provide Democrats with the fodder for their campaign ads throughout 2018, even to include comments about the President’s allegedly “treasonous” and “unpatriotic” son.

Wolff’s book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” was excerpted by New York Magazine which has driven it to #1 on Amazon’s best seller list. Besides the attacks on Donald Trump Jr. as “treasonous”, Bannon is quoted as mocking the President’s intelligence and tearing into Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump.

“On behalf of our clients, legal notice was issued today to Stephen K. Bannon, that his actions of communicating with author Michael Wolff regarding an upcoming book give rise to numerous legal claims including defamation by libel and slander, and breach of his written confidentiality and non-disparagement agreement with our client,” Trump attorney Charles Harder said in a statement.

“Legal action is imminent,” he added.

Harder executed a successful lawsuit on behalf of Melania Trump against Daily Mail last year. He also directed the lawsuit on behalf of Hulk Hogan against Gawker and won $115 million, bankrupting the digital media company.

The non-disclosure agreement Bannon signed as a condition of his employment requires secrecy and forbids disseminating “confidential information” about the President on any issue. BuzzFeed posted one of his standard agreements on this link.

The agreements prevent Trump confidants from disparaging the President, his family and businesses.