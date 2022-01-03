Planeload of Illegal Aliens Crashed on Our Side of the Border

A call for an airplane crash led deputies with the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office to the scene of a human smuggling attempt gone wrong Thursday, according to PCSO.

A plane full of illegal aliens flew into the US side of the border and crashed, injuring six.

This Is The Report From The Facebook Page of the Presidio County Sheriffs Office

PRESIDIO, TX – Smuggling Attempt

Presidio County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an airplane crash North of the Presidio International Airport at approximately 3:51 p.m.. Deputies arrived on scene and assisted the injured passengers where they discovered that the crash was a smuggling attempt gone wrong. The pilot attempted to smuggle several undocumented individuals from Presidio by air. Investigators believe the excess weight of the passengers (6 passengers in a 4 seat aircraft) and low fuel contributed to the cause of the accident.

Presidio Police Officers, U.S. Border patrol, Presidio EMS, TXDOT and Presidio Fire Department arrived on scene to assist the search and rescue efforts. Some of the undocumented individuals were transported to hospitals in El Paso and others were detained by U.S. Border Patrol. The pilot absconded and is wanted for questioning. The Presidio County Sheriff’s Office will continue investigating and filing smuggling charges on the person or persons involved.

If you have any information on this or other illegal activities please contact the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office 432-729-4848.

