Barack Did Some Essential Golfing As Michelle Scolded Folks to Stay Home

Politico reported that last Saturday former President Barack Obama was seen playing a round of golf at the Robert Trent Jones Country Club in Virginia. Those beautiful greens and fairways are located about 40 minutes from Barack’s very upscale residence in Washington D.C.

“This outing occurred despite the fact that both D.C. and Virginia are under a strict lockdown and have been for about a month.”

At about the same time hubby was reaching for his putter, Mrs. Obama was offering a message via a public service announcement. In a dispatch automatically sent to everyone’s phone, Michelle scolded residents to shelter in place unless they needed “essential healthcare, essential food or supplies, or go to your essential job.”

Right about now many readers are thinking along with Tucker Carlson. On his Wednesday show, Tucker said, “It didn’t seem to occur to her that those standards might also apply to her family, and that’s why she didn’t mention essential trips to your country club.”

But maybe we shouldn’t be so harsh. After all Barack Obama’s done this kind of thing before.

Remember back in 2014, when ISIS released a video showing the barbaric beheading of American journalist James Foley? Unfortunately for President Obama, the timing could not have been worse, cause he was vacationing in Martha’s Vineyard.

So he tried to mix business with pleasure by making a statement on the horrific act, just before heading to the first tee. Well, that didn’t go as planned because minutes after sharing a seemingly heartfelt, somber moment about Mr. Foley’s butchering, Barack was photographed yucking it up on the course with his buddies.

But why wouldn’t he think that was fine? Five years earlier, on the same day his administration declared the Swine Flu pandemic a “Public Health Emergency”, President Obama was off to play 18 holes. If you don’t believe that, we have this from the New York Times.

After he’d said a few words they wrote, “ The president’s comments came at the end of a weeklong balancing act in which his public words and actions were carefully measured to summon a sense of urgency without setting off a panic. It was no coincidence, his aides said, that he played golf the day his administration declared a national emergency. And there were behind-the-scenes worries about whether he would be ridiculed for using a presidential news conference to urge people to wash their hands.”

Are you wondering why Barack’s handlers were worried about him being criticized for using a presser urging folks to wash their hands but completely unworried about the press condemning him for playing golf? The answer’s simple.

Even then these fawning media types knew much more than us commoners. They knew that in times of great stress, and notwithstanding Michelle’s hypocritical directive, chasing a little white ball around great green spaces, was “essential” for Barack Obama’s good health.