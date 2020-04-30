Wild protest at MI capitol as lawmakers discuss extending the lockdown

By
M. Dowling
-
2

Fox News reported there were dozens of protesters, some of whom were armed, gathered Thursday inside Michigan‘s Capitol building to voice their opposition to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer‘s stay-at-home order. Tensions were high as lawmakers were poised to debate an extension of the declaration.

It looks like hundreds or even thousands of people showed up, not dozens. Since some were brandishing serious rifles, the lawmakers became very upset.

Holding American flags and handmade signs, the demonstrators in Lansing first congregated shoulder-to-shoulder outside before demanding to be let inside the building. Some chanted “Let us in,” The Detroit News reported.

Dennis Sigler, 66, of Mason, told the newspaper he attended the protest out of respect for others and not because he was worried about the COVID-19.

“I love freedom,” he said. “In America, we should be free. Don’t let them try to protect us from ourselves.”

State Sen. Dayna Polehanki, a Democrat, tweeted a photo of what she described as armed demonstrators yelling above her. She said some of her colleagues were wearing “bulletproof vests” inside the House chamber.

“Directly above me, men with rifles yelling at us. Some of my colleagues who own bulletproof vests are wearing them. I have never appreciated our Sergeants-at-Arms more than today. #mileg,” she posted.

Democrats are very upset the protesters showed up at the Capitol yelling about freedom. Democrats are the same people who are fine with Antifa.

Rashida Tlaib was angry and said if they black, they would have been shot. That’s not true.

  2. There’s really no logic in most of this. I mean, golf courses, Really? A local report had a restaurant owner who has been in business 65 years and will be restricted to 10% of his space. Really? He says he cannot survive on that. Most all restaurants have peaks times at certain hours and are minimally busy the rest. Since so many are just sitting at home and time of day is meaningless, why not suggest restaurants implement a reservation system spread out over the entire day, and evening if necessary. This would make more sense than literally shutting the business down for over a month. Neither Governors nor the media are trying to find answers. In this case Both could have been promoting this idea. It would have allowed them to stay open and have customers All Day Long, rather than the vast majority at the typical peak times.

