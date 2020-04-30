Wild protest at MI capitol as lawmakers discuss extending the lockdown

Fox News reported there were dozens of protesters, some of whom were armed, gathered Thursday inside Michigan‘s Capitol building to voice their opposition to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer‘s stay-at-home order. Tensions were high as lawmakers were poised to debate an extension of the declaration.

It looks like hundreds or even thousands of people showed up, not dozens. Since some were brandishing serious rifles, the lawmakers became very upset.

Holding American flags and handmade signs, the demonstrators in Lansing first congregated shoulder-to-shoulder outside before demanding to be let inside the building. Some chanted “Let us in,” The Detroit News reported.

Dennis Sigler, 66, of Mason, told the newspaper he attended the protest out of respect for others and not because he was worried about the COVID-19.

“I love freedom,” he said. “In America, we should be free. Don’t let them try to protect us from ourselves.”

I’m in Lansing Michigan where thousands of patriots have shown up in the cold and rain to defy stay-at-home orders and protest the totalitarian lockdown by @GovWhitmer.

1.5 million Michigan residents have lost their jobs on Whitmer’s orders. Whitmer is on Biden’s VP list.

After the armed mob got into the Michigan statehouse they made their way to the chamber doors. Where they shouted: “LET US IN!!” This is not a protest, or peaceful. pic.twitter.com/T5QTNBSVLc — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) April 30, 2020

Hundreds of people gathered in Michigan’s capital for the 2nd time this month to protest the governor’s request to extend emergency powers and the lockdown. GOP lawmakers have expressed opposition to the shelter-in-place law. Michigan has the 3rd highest death toll in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/L7UVXZijSg — AJ+ (@ajplus) April 30, 2020

State Sen. Dayna Polehanki, a Democrat, tweeted a photo of what she described as armed demonstrators yelling above her. She said some of her colleagues were wearing “bulletproof vests” inside the House chamber.

“Directly above me, men with rifles yelling at us. Some of my colleagues who own bulletproof vests are wearing them. I have never appreciated our Sergeants-at-Arms more than today. #mileg,” she posted.

#Michigan protest against governor Gretchen Whitmer is lockdown is getting a bit testy pic.twitter.com/ZvwTfe8AIP — MCU-Michigan (@MCU_Michigan) April 30, 2020

Democrats are very upset the protesters showed up at the Capitol yelling about freedom. Democrats are the same people who are fine with Antifa.

