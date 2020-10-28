Barack Obama discusses mail-in voting

M. Dowling
Check out the different views of Barack Obama on mail-in voting. Basically, he is snookering everyone.

In 2008, he admired Oregon’s system because they scanned every signature. Now we have Pennsylvania refusing to match up signatures.

Obama, in 2009, knew the post office would have problems. Remember the fake post office conspiracy we just suffered through? Democrats accused the Trump administration of hiding mailboxes.

By 2020, Barack was assuring us how reliable mail-in voting is.

Watch:

 

 

 

