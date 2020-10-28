Barack Obama discusses mail-in voting

Check out the different views of Barack Obama on mail-in voting. Basically, he is snookering everyone.

In 2008, he admired Oregon’s system because they scanned every signature. Now we have Pennsylvania refusing to match up signatures.

Obama, in 2009, knew the post office would have problems. Remember the fake post office conspiracy we just suffered through? Democrats accused the Trump administration of hiding mailboxes.

By 2020, Barack was assuring us how reliable mail-in voting is.

Watch:

Remember the howls of outrage when Obama said this? Me neither https://t.co/IygO3ddbZm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 27, 2020

Obama in 2020: “People should not listen to folks who are suggesting that somehow, if you vote by mail, it’s not going to be counted, or that somehow there is going to be a whole bunch of fraud. There’s a bunch of efforts to confuse and discourage.” pic.twitter.com/0vFH12tRQH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 5, 2020