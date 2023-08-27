Barack Obama Is “Proud of the Progress” in Redistricting GOP Districts

An article in Politico reported that the House majority next year could be determined in a state-by-state fight over redistricting that’s taking place right now.

“And Democrats are calling in the big guns.”

Barack Obama hosted a fundraiser for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee on Thursday in Martha’s Vineyard and raised $1.5 million.

“The only danger is that we get complacent,” Obama said at the fundraiser for the premiere Democratic group working on redistricting battles, according to a readout obtained by Politico.

Barack Obama is “proud of the progress” they are making in redistricting in their march to the one-party electoral majority. They say they want “fair [electoral] maps,” but they are using race to give Democrats a permanent advantage.

One of the few advantages that Republicans had was the ability to redistrict when they won office. Democrats have always had the same advantage. Then Barack Obama and Eric Holder organized leftist lawyers to sue in Republican districts. If Republicans redistrict and spread Democrats out, the Democrat Redistricting Committee sues on the basis of race. A lot of Democrats are Black. Almost all Black Americans vote for Democrats.

Eric Holder runs the National Democrat Redistricting Committee (NDRC).

“We are now living in an era of perpetual redistricting,” John Bisognano, the president of NDRC, wrote in a memo accompanying the recent fundraiser.

Democrats are going after Alabama. They will say the Black vote is being diluted. Then Republicans will be prevented from redistricting or spreading Democrats out. When Democrats redistrict, nothing will stop them.

“Earlier this year, the Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s findings that the state’s old maps likely violated the Voting Rights Act by diluting the power of Black voters. (An NDRC affiliate is involved in this suit.) Litigation is ongoing after the GOP-dominated legislature seemingly defied that lower federal court’s order to draw an additional Black-majority district in the state. But should that seat be drawn, there would be two majority Black — and likely Democratic — seats in Alabama,” Politico wrote.

Republicans redistrict by party affiliation, as do Democrats, but the Marxists cleverly make it about race.

“Bisognano wrote that “as many as 27 congressional districts across 13 different states could be reshaped ahead of the 2024 elections,” leaving more than a half-dozen states on the board for potential redraws in 2024. Those include Florida — where a judge earlier this week grilled attorneys for the state on the legality of a map pushed by GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis that dismantled a stretching 200-mile seat that was majority Black.”

At the same time, Democrats are filling up the country with illegal aliens who will mostly be future Democrat voters. They will give Democrats House seats and political power now, even without amnesty. The eight million people they’ve brought in have power and will demand amnesty.

Democrats, led by Marxist Barack Obama and allies like the Soros clan and his stooge Biden, are going for a one-party state.

Barack Obama is “very proud” of their work.

I’m proud of the progress that @DemRedistrict has made in the fight for fair maps. Their work is protecting our democracy, and ensuring that maps are drawn in a way that allows voters to select their representatives, not the other way around.https://t.co/qfRwaLwxs3 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 26, 2023

