Biden Uses a Whiteboard to Explain Bidenomics While Slurring

Joe Biden decided to explain how Bidenomics has really made life so much better for us. Under the best of circumstances, that was going to be a real challenge for him to accomplish since we understand too well.

He’s running on Bidenomics as the economy under his policies worsens. He constantly bashes trickle-down economics which has never been used by anyone but the left. They use it to demean the successful economics of Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump, before COVID hit. The reality is the trickle-down economics describes Biden’s economic plan for America. He doesn’t let the free market work. Rather, everything comes from the top down.

Joe Biden and his handlers seemed to think that Americans just don’t understand the policies. We all do because we live it every day. Some economists say that the average American family has lost $10,000 a year due to these policies, which have led to inflation, and have seriously hurt the middle class.

So outcomes Joe Biden, slurring his words as he stands in front of a whiteboard to tell all of us how successful his policies are.

“I came to office determined to change the economic direction of this country and to move from trickle-down economics to my middle out, bottom-up vision: Bidenomics,” Biden said.

You get to see things flashing, as he he checks boxes. It makes you feel like a grade school child.

As usual, Biden took credit for creating 13 million new jobs. Those are jobs that were lost during COVID that returned. The Administration also has a tendency to miss count jobs. For example, in March, the BLS said he created 236,000 jobs. They just corrected that and they in fact lost 70,000 jobs.

He claimed they increased wages when, in fact, real wages are down 2.6%. Also, as the ADP chief economist said, salaries are only up in low-wage, low-skill jobs.

There has also been a slow down in manufacturing despite what Joe Biden said.

He’s also depleting the emergency petroleum reserves to lower gas prices, and they are rising.

As usual, Biden and his team claim to be helping the middle class while killing it. The news from Jerome Powell was terrible for the middle class as if we didn’t know would be. Food has gotten very expensive due to inflation, cars are becoming unsustainably expensive, and homes and rents are becoming too costly.

His spending has caused inflation.

The American Dream that allows the average person to buy a home, a car, and decent food for their family is fading under Bidenomics. The number of poor in this country is growing, and the middle class is shrinking under Biden.

It is as if Bernie Sanders, an economic illiterate, was the president. Biden follows the game plan the two worked out before he was elected.

WATCH:

I came to office determined to change the economic direction of this country and to move from trickle-down economics to my middle out, bottom up vision: Bidenomics. pic.twitter.com/kvOz81iGSO — President Biden (@POTUS) August 25, 2023

RESPONSES YOU MIGHT LIKE

Might as well burn it. 😂 pic.twitter.com/IyYYsraJm8 — Mask Of Duality (@Maskofduality) August 26, 2023

Related