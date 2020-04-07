Barack Obama pushes hard for a former candidate most see as a socialist

We know that Elizabeth Warren calls herself a capitalist, but in our opinion, there is no difference between taking over the industry and strangling it with oppressive regulations. She even wants to decide who serves on the boards of corporations and who they employ according to the Marxist value of identity politics.

That being said, the former president, Barack Obama, is touting her [socialist] plan to bring back the economy after this pandemic eases up.

“As she often does, @SenWarren provides a cogent summary of how federal policymakers should be thinking about the pandemic in the coming months,” Obama wrote in a tweet, linking to a Vox interview in which the Massachusetts Democrat discussed her multiple plans to address the global pandemic and its economic fallout.

SHE HAD A PLAN IN JANUARY

The media is praising her because she had a plan in January to handle the virus. However, she had a plan for everything, but it was always the same – more big government control over every aspect of our lives.

President Obama hasn’t endorsed anyone, but he might be pushing for the fake Indian as Vice President.

Warren was quick and was first to put out a proposal to combat the coronavirus in January. In March, she released two more plans.

Last week, Biden told a group of reporters on a phone interview that he had consulted with Obama about his possible vice presidential pick, according to Politico.

Elizabeth Warren has put out a plan for absolutely everything so this isn’t unusual.

HER PLANS

In January, she used the virus to promote her socialist ideals.

“We can invest at home to ensure our public health agencies, hospitals, and health care providers are ready to jump into action when outbreaks strike,” Warren wrote. “And we can help build strong public health systems abroad.”

Warren’s infectious diseases plan also draws on her previously released plans to address climate change and the opioid epidemic, issues that exacerbate the spread of diseases, as well as her health-care agenda.

The Massachusetts senator wrote that her health-care plan, “Medicare for All,” will remove financial barriers for patients who may be contagious.

Warren never missed an opportunity to promote socialism. She is a big government politician.

Her recent plan is for the President to mandate stay-at-home nationwide and not let the governors decide. [That would be unconstitutional]. According to her, only the federal government can cushion the blow. She rails against America First and is opposed to him allegedly banning medical supplies sent to foreign countries. We — the world — must all work together as one, in her opinion.

That would work if other nations shared our beliefs in individual liberty, which Warren does not even share.

“What you’re asking is the question we face all the time around climate change: We may be in competition with other countries economically and politically, but when it comes to saving the planet, we have to find a way to work together,” Warren explained. “There’s no such thing as saving the United States of America and letting the rest of the planet burn up.”

None of the other countries are following through on the Paris Accord without the U.S. They wanted our money.

Warren argued there’s no better time to adopt some of her key campaign promises [socialist]: Cancel student loan debt, invest in hardening infrastructure against the effects, and invest in solutions to the housing crisis.

BARACK’S CHOICE

It is interesting that Barack Obama is settling on Warren. This isn’t the first time he promoted her – a socialist. For those who think Obama is anything but a socialist putting his policies in incrementally, think again.