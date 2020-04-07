President will hold back funding to “very China-centric” WHO

Since we posted this article, the President said he is holding back funds from the World Health Organization. We have updated this article and the headline accordingly. Originally, we said he hinted at holding back funds. Now he is going to do it.

President Trump hinted Thursday that he might cut funding for the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus crisis and alleged role in helping China downplay the severity of the outbreak.

THE THURSDAY COMMENTS

He said they are “very China-centric.”

“The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China-centric. We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately, I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?” he tweeted.

The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2020

UPDATED COMMENTS

On Tuesday, he said he would indeed put a hold on the funds.

“We’re going to put a hold on money spent to the WHO. We’re going to put a very powerful hold on it. And we’re going to see,” Trump said.

The president also claimed that the WHO may have known about the threat from the CCP virus but did not inform the world on time.

“They called it wrong. They missed the call. They could have called it months earlier. They would have known. They should have known. And they probably did know. So we’ll be looking into that very carefully,” the president said.

Trump later added that the WHO “called every aspect” of the CCP virus pandemic wrong.

“They said there’s no big deal, there’s no problem, there’s nothing,” the president said.

THE WHO ALWAYS SIDES WITH CHINA

WHO tweeted in January quoting “preliminary” findings from Chinese authorities that downplayed the seriousness of the virus that has since turned into a pandemic, shutting down economies throughout the world.

Last month, a resolution introduced in the House and Senate called on WHO Director Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to retract what they called “highly misleading statements of support for the response of the Government of the People’s Republic of China.”

Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz, called for Dr. Tedros to resign and said WHO needs to stop covering for China.

WHO also had early warnings from Taiwan in December and ignored them because that is what China wanted and continues to want.

We made a big mistake when we replaced Taiwan with China and enriched them with astronomically pro-China trade deals.

President Trump was always right about China.