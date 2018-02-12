Barack’s Portrait Artist Is Famous for Painting Decapitated White Women

By
S.Noble
-
6

Portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama were unveiled today in the National Portrait Gallery. The paintings are aberrations.

Kehinde Wiley painted the portrait of Barack in a bed of flowers that looked more like poison ivy and Amy Sherald captured Michelle in black and white.

Portrait Painter of Beheaded White Women

Kehinde Wiley, who painted the Barack portrait, has a history of painting black women holding the decapitated heads of white women.

Wiley also takes white historical figures with a black person’s face. One might wonder if he’s a racist.

The Barack painting shows him sitting in a field of flowers, including chrysanthemums, the official flower of Chicago; jasmine, a nod to Obama’s childhood in Hawaii; and African blue lilies to symbolize Obama’s late father who was from Kenya, Fox News reported.

Good to know.

Compare the protraits with portraits of Obama’s predecessors. Barack Hussein looks idiotic. Perhaps that is appropriate. He can be remembered as painted by the man who paints black women holding the decapitated heads of white women. It actually works.

Why didn’t Wiley paint Barack holding the severed head of Donald Trump? It worked so well for Kathy Griffin.

Perhaps Kathy Griffin just needed to add some flowers.

Michelle’s Painting Doesn’t Look Like Her

Social media doesn’t like the Michelle Obama portrait, but Barack Obama praised Baltimore-based artist Amy Sherald “for so spectacularly capturing the grace and beauty and intelligence and charm and hotness of the woman I love.” Critics on social media don’t think it looks like her and many are calling it “flat”.

Most think Michelle Obama is much better looking. Personally, I don’t think she ever looked that good.

While people have been very hard on Amy Sherald’s portrait, I like it more than the bizarre depiction of Obama being overpowered by unattractive flowers. It is a bit like a caricature but at least she looks normal in it.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

6 COMMENTS

  4. Obama’s Legacy; sitting in front of “Reverend White” for 20 years, having his picture taken with Farrakhan and hidden for 13 years, being raised by members of the Chicago Communist Party, having his portrait painted by a guy who paints pictures of black women holding decapitated heads of white women!!!
    Great role model!!!!
    I know I left out many more accomplishments but as we hear from the left quite often….”Its time to MOVE ON”

Comments are closed.