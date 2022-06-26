Barbara Streisand Calls the Supreme Court “The American Taliban”

Super wealthy Barbara Streisand said the US Supreme Court is the “American Taliban” that uses religious dogma to overturn the constitutional right to abortion.

Sadly, she humiliated herself, exposing her abject ignorance online. Abortion was never a constitutional right and is nowhere in the Constitution.

The Court uses religious dogma to overturn the constitutional right to abortion. This Court is the American Taliban. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) June 24, 2022

The hyperbolic Streisand thinks Justice Thomas should be ashamed of himself, and she wants to expand the Court. Like the rest of the control freak Democrats, she wants to destroy the 3rd branch of government since it didn’t go her way.

Clarence Thomas should be ashamed of himself. We’ve got to expand the court and have Biden pick more rational judges who don’t lie. https://t.co/WDBrMo4B9o — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) June 25, 2022

