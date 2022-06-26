Barbara Streisand Calls the Supreme Court “The American Taliban”

Super wealthy Barbara Streisand said the US Supreme Court is the “American Taliban” that uses religious dogma to overturn the constitutional right to abortion.
Sadly, she humiliated herself, exposing her abject ignorance online. Abortion was never a constitutional right and is nowhere in the Constitution.
The hyperbolic Streisand thinks Justice Thomas should be ashamed of himself, and she wants to expand the Court. Like the rest of the control freak Democrats, she wants to destroy the 3rd branch of government since it didn’t go her way.
Barbara, go live with the Taliban in Afghanistan if you really want to see how women are treated by them. The Taliban have banned women and girls from secondary and higher education. They dictate what women must wear, how they should travel, workplace segregation by sex, and even what kind of cell phones women should have. They enforce these rules through intimidation and inspections. Women caught breaking decrees are treated with extreme violence. Life under the Taliban for women can be punishing and brutal – with fundamentalists even making wearing tight clothes punishable by execution.
Some rules for women under strict Taliban interpretation of Sharia Law include:
Women should not be seen on the street unattended without a blood relative
Women must wear a burka outside of the house
High-heeled shoes are banned as men should not hear women’s footsteps
A woman’s voice should not be heard by a stranger when she is in public
All windows on the ground and first floors of residential buildings should be painted over so as to stop people seeing women inside
Women are prohibited from having their pictures taken
Women cannot be filmed, or have their photos displayed in newspapers, books or at home
The word “women” must be removed from any place names
Women are not allowed to appear on their balconies
Women are prohibited from appearing at any public gathering.