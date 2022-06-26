Secretary Austin Plans to Ignore Laws Restricting Abortion

Secretary Lloyd Austin made it clear that he will circumvent the Supreme Court decision on abortion. He was joined by the Attorney General who also said he will bypass the Court. Isn’t this an insurrection? What about that oath they took when they accepted the positions?

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III issued a statement on Friday after the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“Nothing is more important to me or to this Department than the health and well-being of our Service members, the civilian workforce, and DOD families,” the Pentagon chief announced. “I am committed to taking care of our people and ensuring the readiness and resilience of our Force. The Department is examining this decision closely and evaluating our policies to ensure we continue to provide seamless access to reproductive health care as permitted by federal law.”

There is no policy yet as Politico reported. Currently, female troops can’t get abortions at military medical facilities and their health insurance doesn’t cover procedures at private facilities.

Why should Americans have to pay for their abortions? The Hyde Amendment doesn’t require Americans to do so and that’s appropriate.

The Pentagon is very concerned about women having control of their bodies. Yet, this is the same Pentagon that forced them to inject themselves with an experimental vaccine. The Pentagon accepted very few exemptions. In the beginning, they accepted almost none.

The Department of Defense will ignore the US Supreme Court, our third and co-equal branch of government.

It doesn’t stop there. Attorney General Merrick Garland also plans to bypass the ruling out of the Supreme Court.

ATTORNEY GENERAL GARLAND PLANS TO CIRCUMVENT

Merrick Garland plans to circumvent the Constitution. We reported his statement yesterday which runs along the same lines. Garland believes he is above the law and the 3rd branch of government.

Merrick Garland falsely claimed in his statement that the Supreme Court of the United States “has eliminated an established right that has been an established component of women’s liberty for half a century – a right that has safeguarded women’s ability to participate fully and equally in society.”

He “strongly disagrees” and feels it strikes a “devastating blow to reproductive freedom.” However, he admits the states can keep abortion “within their borders.”

Garland wants the government to pay for transit for women who have to travel to abort their unborn babies.

Then The Statement Gets Worse

“The Justice Department will work tirelessly to protect and advance reproductive freedom,” he wrote in his statement.

He supports “efforts by Congress to codify Americans’ reproductive rights” and other legislative efforts to ensure access to comprehensive reproductive services.” He is suggesting that Congress pass a national law circumventing the Supreme Court.

“And we stand ready to work with other arms of the federal government that seek to use their lawful authorities to protect and preserve access to reproductive care”, he said, referencing abortifacients.

Garland also insists federal agencies can “continue to provide reproductive health services to the extent authorized by federal law. And federal employees who carry out their duties by providing such services must be allowed to do so free from the threat of liability. It is the Department’s longstanding position that Stats generally may not impose criminal or civil liability on federal employees who perform their duties in a manner authorized by federal law.”

He goes on the say it does not “violate the Assimilative Crimes Act”.

He suggests that could begin to allow abortions in federal buildings or military bases in any and every state they choose.

Related