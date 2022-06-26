Reddit Allows Doxing of Supreme Court Justices

Reddit has allowed the doxing of Supreme Court Justices on the Proud Tulip thread. Reddit owners are the people who ban every conservative and any Donald Trump anything for no reason other than they don’t agree with them.

It has been up for a while and has over 20,000 views so Reddit saw it. We whited out the addresses obviously.

One has to wonder how many of these horrendous assaults, especially doxing, are dropped by our own Bidenistas and Obamanistas. We now know they do it. It all came out during Russiagate and at other times.

Perhaps the addresses might have been put up by a communist anarchist.

We don’t know who did it. But what we should keep in mind is that our administration would not stop the dangerous people protesting outside Justices’ homes. They don’t even speak out against them. In fact, they tell these raving lunatics to hit the streets, gently reminding them to be “peaceful”.

Related