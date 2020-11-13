Barr removed the election fraud obstructions & alarmed left-wing pundits

Many people wonder where Attorney General Bill Barr is during this battle over votes and allegations of widespread fraud in the presidential election.

The AG recently overturned a non-Interference policy of ballot fraud investigations in the period before elections becoming certified and uncontested.

It doesn’t seem like much of an effort to those unfamiliar with the way things work in the agency burdened as it is with rules and corrupt agents. But one person commenting on the blog Israel Against Terror made some cogent points.

Barr took action because he realized investigations of election fraud were being blocked within the DoJ.

Because of Barr’s action, partisan employee Richard Pilger resigned from the elections crimes division’s directorship and went somewhere else in the agency. His reason was meant to stir up a hornet’s nest for Barr, who is surrounding by enemies. He claimed that 40 years of policy was altered. In fact, he wrote “a manual of procedures for handling allegations of election law violations during the Obama years.” It specified that action could not be taken without his approval.

The FBI could receive allegations of election crime violations, and it appears they were coming in, but they were blocked. Barr eliminated this obstruction.

Perhaps Barr didn’t know Pilger was blocking all probes.

“It’s a bit like federalism in action within DoJ, with authority being devolved to the local judicial district level. But you and I would never have known what was behind Barr’s action without insider knowledge of Election Branch procedures. So, with one stroke of the pen, Barr has broken up the logjam that obstructionists at DoJ (protected by civil service laws) had constructed,” the author writes.

He added:

FBI agents will often conduct interviews and gather evidence without the benefit of grand jury assistance. But federal prosecutors don’t go forward with new cases without opening up a grand jury matter.

THIS is what the left-wing pundit class is so alarmed about over AG Barr’s announcement.

We don't know how this will go down, but this author says an important obstacle was removed, and it's a lot bigger than we realize.