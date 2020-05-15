Barstool owner’s epic rant, “what the F’s going on…we’re not opening the city till we find a cure”

Dave Portnoy, the owner of Barstool Sports, posted a video to social media in which he slams the state and local governments for continuing or extending coronavirus lockdown orders. He wants to know when we went from “flattening the curve” to “finding a cure” in order to open the economy.

“What the f*** is going on?” Portnoy asked in opening the video. “When did this become, ‘flatten the curve’, ‘flatten the curve’, ‘flatten the curve’, to we have to find a cure or everyone is gonna die?”

“Like, [Dr. Anthony] Fauci, seems like a nice enough dude, I was always like, this guy has no agenda … [He] gets in front of the Senate, he’s like, we’re reopening the country too fast everyone’s dead. Where’d that come from?” Portnoy continued. “And the L.A. mayor [Eric Garcetti] we’re not opening the city until we find a cure? What? Find a cure? Who says we’re gonna find a cure? We haven’t had a cure to cancer, it took AIDS 20 years or whatever, do we even have a cure? So, the economy is just shut down?”

All we ever heard, for forever, was, ‘flatten the curve,’ ‘flatten the curve,’ ‘make sure there’s hospital beds.’ We’re there! Now all of a sudden, it’s like a 180. That’s like taking a cross-country flight, six hours. Five hours and a half go by, they get on the intercom and they’re like, ‘oh, just kidding, we have another ten hours’. You can’t do that! People have been mentally preparing, we’re doing what you ask. We’ve done exactly like you said, now you’re changing the rules.

While he uses graphic language, he makes some great points:

Emergency Press Conference – When Did Flattening The Curve Turn Into Finding The Cure pic.twitter.com/ZaSTxL6Tuc — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 14, 2020