Basement Joe Raised $77M Last Quarter Doing Nothing

Democrats are very confident about winning the 2024 presidential election. Biden isn’t campaigning yet, if ever, but managed to raise 77 million dollars last quarter. He has ten staffers and spent almost nothing. As President, he has the podium, but when he gets up to it to speak, his words often dissolve into an incoherent mess.

Uncle Joe only has to exist to get campaign donations.

No problem for Democrats who hope to pawn him off on us for another four years. The joke’s on us.

He will campaign from the basement again, running on one of his massive failures – the economy.

BASEMENT CAMPAIGNING IS A STRATEGY

Conservative attorney Marina Medvin believes the campaign is Democrats nudging for Trump to win the primary because he will lose the general election. If they put him in prison or just convict him, the independents polled said they wouldn’t vote for him. Is this one of their inspired election interference tactics?

If not, they can buy more Zuckerboxes, insist on mail-in balloting, and we know they’ll ballot harvest. There’s always the media to help them out and browsers to control searches.

Biden’s campaign has nothing. And yet he has already raised more than Trump. The reality is that he doesn’t need to do *anything* but to nudge for a Trump nomination. That’s the Democrats’ entire plan for 2024: get Trump nominated. pic.twitter.com/BCA2GV3DBh — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) July 23, 2023

During his last campaign, He would have twenty people show up at his rallies, mostly reporters and staff because no one wanted to hear him speak. It was almost as if they were all in on it – just elect a figurehead.

Keeping him in the basement was part of the plan and they had COVID as cover. Terry McAuliffe said to keep him in the basement. [He is and was always serving as a figurehead.]

“People say all the time, ‘Oh, we got to get the vice president out of the basement,’” McAuliffe told the “monthly breakfast” of the Norfolk City Democratic Committee. “He’s fine in the basement,” he said with a knowing laugh. “Two people see him a day: his two body people. That’s it. Let Trump keep doing what Trump’s doing.”

So, again, as they charge Donald Trump with absurd crimes, dig up Civil War laws to charge him with, prosecute him for tweets or crimes Bidens committed, and keep him on the hot seat, Joe Biden will watch from his basement.

That’s all he has to do. Whether they believe he’s the perfect candidate to beat, we can’t say, but they underestimated him before.

Meanwhile, the world is laughing at us. We now have Putin’s right-hand man, Dmitry Medvedev, calling him Sleepy Joe, referencing Biden calling himself an AI. It is an apt description. Don’t you think so too?

When you listen to a hit by Green Day from the 2004 album of the same name, it becomes clear what Sleepy Joe meant by saying that he was an AI. — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) July 21, 2023

Biden the AI:

Related