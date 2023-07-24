Mean Girl Stacey Plaskett Wants Government to Decide “Truth”

New Democrat favorite, Harpy Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, a non-voting delegate from the U.S. Virgin Islands, appeared on MSNBC’s ‘The Inside Interview’ with Obama hack Jen Psaki today. The two discussed how they think government should decide what is true and censor that which is not.

“Well, you know, first of all, they wanna talk about censorship,” Plaskett said. “That anytime you point out untruths, you’re censoring, you’re stopping people from speaking.

“It’s not that we’re not stopping people from speaking [sic], people can speak, but we’re also going to give the American people the truth so that they can have science and facts and history against wild, outlandish claims that the Republicans are trying to get. That’s not only going to keep them from going to the polls or suppressing vote or telling untruths but is also really very detrimental to the American people.”

Therefore, Stacey and Jen get to decide the “truth” and tell you when to stop speaking. This is right where Democrats live these days. It’s their totalitarian core showing.

The Democrat Party and the Democrat media have lied, distorted, and left out the truth, but they think they should be the arbiters of truth. They lied about Russiagate, COVID vaccines, white supremacy, Covington, laptop from Hell, and gas stoves will never be banned; well, just look at a list writer Jim Soviero posted here.

Stacey Plaskett is nasty at hearings which gets her Democrat recognition as a fearless warrior. She made a fool of herself at the censorship hearings this last week, making them into a hearing about racism.

Plaskett attacked Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with lies, but he handled her. However, there is no embarrassing someone like Plaskett.

WATCH: Rep. Stacey Plaskett attempted to smear and slander RFK Jr. for anti-Semitism, racism and “malinformation” during his sworn testimony before Congress. RFK Jr. continues to outclass and outsmart his Democrat detractors, which is exactly why they are working to censor him. pic.twitter.com/B0M7UITEzQ — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 20, 2023

Kat Cammack had something on her. Plaskett accepted donations from Jeffrey Epstein, which tells you a lot about her.

The people Democrats promote should tell you a lot about who’s leading the party now.

🤯 ‘Glass Houses And All’: Kat Cammack Calls Out Stacey Plaskett For Donations From Jeffrey Epstein 🤯 Censorship, weaponization of the federal government, @RobertKennedyJr This one is worth a watch. ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rRzU5ceEh4 — Kat Cammack (@Kat_Cammack) July 21, 2023

