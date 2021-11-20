BBB Bill Has Amnesty for Millions of New Democrats

















The Build Back Better bill, that was just passed in the House, gives illegal aliens present in the U.S. since before 2011 up to 10 years of work authorization, falling short of an initial goal to offer them a pathway to citizenship. While they don’t get citizenship right away, if they have a relative who is a US citizen, they get green cards. Green cards are a pathway to citizenship. This includes criminals except in rare cases.

Democrats twisted a rarely used parole provision meant only for exceptional cases to provide this amnesty.

These millions will take jobs from US citizens.

We don’t know how many people were here prior to 2011 or how many will pretend they were but it will be millions and millions. They will vote Democrat and give these totalitarians permanent power.

As you can see from the BBB bill, Democrats want to control everything you do. The bill fundamentally changes the relationship between the government and the people. Instead of freedom, we get government and collectivism.

The Left will claim the amnesty takes in about 6 million people but we all know it’s a lot more than that. The Hill calls it historic. It certainly will be. It will make us a one-party socialist/communist nation.

