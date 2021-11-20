Majority of Americans Now Know the Media Is the Enemy of the People

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Five years ago, Donald Trump said some media are the enemy of the people, and the media spent the next five years proving they all are.

THE TRUTH IS OUT! THE MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey found that 53% of Likely U.S. Voters don’t trust the political news they’re getting. That’s up from 43% in July. Just 33% now say they trust the political news they’re getting, down from 37% in July. Another 14% are not sure.

The questions asked were:

  1. Do you trust the political news you are getting?
  2. Are the news media more aggressive or less aggressive in questioning President Biden than they were in questioning former President Trump, or is the media treatment of Biden about the same as it was with Trump?
In July, a national telephone and online survey by Rasmussen Reports found that 58% of Likely U.S. Voters at least somewhat agree that the media are “truly the enemy of the people,” including 34% who Strongly Agree. Thirty-six percent (36%) don’t agree, including 23% who Strongly Disagree.

The questions asked:

  1. Do you trust the political news you are getting?
  2. How serious of a problem is “fake news” in the media?
  3. Do you agree or disagree with this statement: The media are “truly the enemy of the people”?
The Enemy
  • 76% of Republicans agree with the “enemy of the people” phrase in describing the media.
  • 37% of Democrats agree with the phrase.
  • 61% of independents agree with the phrase.

Take the Rittenhouse coverage as an example of dishonest media trying to destroy someone so they can end gun rights and self-defense as part of American life:

Joy Reid is a dangerous, hate-filled racist, but MSNBC, a division of NBC News, appears to love her and gives voice to her lies every night, five nights a week. If you want to know why she does it, it’s because she makes $1.5 million a year to do it.

Watch this racist lie:

Mr. Kolken might have a point.

Judge Schroeder was appalled and as a result, he too was vilified:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  2. My USMC grampaw schooled me about the Mockingbird media and made me laugh so hard with his running commentary backdrop while comrade Kronkite or Dan Blather prattled on with their enemedia talking points.
    All quisling traitor enemies of the people will be dealt with.
    The arrogant hubris of the Big Steal, Gruesome Newsom and other little steals such as Gretch the Wretch in the glorious people’s republic of Michigan (CCP) woke up those who were sleepwalking in normie land.

Leave a Reply