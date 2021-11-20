Majority of Americans Now Know the Media Is the Enemy of the People

















Five years ago, Donald Trump said some media are the enemy of the people, and the media spent the next five years proving they all are.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey found that 53% of Likely U.S. Voters don’t trust the political news they’re getting. That’s up from 43% in July. Just 33% now say they trust the political news they’re getting, down from 37% in July. Another 14% are not sure.

Do you trust the political news you are getting? Are the news media more aggressive or less aggressive in questioning President Biden than they were in questioning former President Trump, or is the media treatment of Biden about the same as it was with Trump?

In July, a national telephone and online survey by Rasmussen Reports found that 58% of Likely U.S. Voters at least somewhat agree that the media are “truly the enemy of the people,” including 34% who Strongly Agree. Thirty-six percent (36%) don’t agree, including 23% who Strongly Disagree.

Do you trust the political news you are getting? How serious of a problem is “fake news” in the media? Do you agree or disagree with this statement: The media are “truly the enemy of the people”?

76% of Republicans agree with the “enemy of the people” phrase in describing the media.

37% of Democrats agree with the phrase.

61% of independents agree with the phrase.

Good Morning ! “Do you agree or disagree with this statement: The media are “truly the enemy of the people?” 1000 National Likely Voters-

Strongly or Somewhat Agree:

White – 56%

Black – 63%

Oth Non-White – 60%

Dem – 37%

Unaffil – 61%

GOP – 76%

All Voters – 58% https://t.co/ZNxECVlEuM — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) November 20, 2021

Take the Rittenhouse coverage as an example of dishonest media trying to destroy someone so they can end gun rights and self-defense as part of American life:

I put the media coverage of Gage Grosskreutz and his actual Testimony with the facts and video back to back, it’s even worse then you think. The corporate press is the enemy of the people. #RittenhouseTrial pic.twitter.com/ZeOSCqLylU — Michael Scaglione (@Scagz89) November 12, 2021

Joy Reid is a dangerous, hate-filled racist, but MSNBC, a division of NBC News, appears to love her and gives voice to her lies every night, five nights a week. If you want to know why she does it, it’s because she makes $1.5 million a year to do it.

The media is the enemy of the people pic.twitter.com/0WiEtDcTMa — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) November 19, 2021

Watch this racist lie:

This is the evil of ignorance and zeal She doesn’t care to learn the facts She doesn’t care about what is true She just spreads lies, willfully https://t.co/z3tv0ue0JI — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 20, 2021

Longtime supporters know NBC is one of my top enemies in the media world. Today is a great day. pic.twitter.com/U2vpm0p8DO — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) November 18, 2021

Mr. Kolken might have a point.

Turn off your televisions. Unsubscribe from their newspapers and websites. Stop giving them clicks. Seek out independent journalists who are dedicated to reporting facts and help promote their efforts. Corporate legacy media IS the problem. Stop giving comfort to the enemy. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) November 17, 2021

Judge Schroeder was appalled and as a result, he too was vilified:

Judge Schroeder for Rittenhouse trial started out today addressing how scary wrong the media is. Stated he may never do a televised trial again; that even the paper he delivered as a boy was totally inaccurate. It was evident the fake news really upset him. Enemy of the People! — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) November 17, 2021

