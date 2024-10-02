UN Expresses “Profound Concern” Over Border Restrictions

By
M DOWLING
-
2
37

In the past couple of months, the Biden and Harris administrations have tightened up the border slightly. They did it simply to get Harris elected. The UN representative has complained for the second time that border restrictions are too stringent. He wants that border wide open, and it will be if Kamala wins in November.

The UN Refugee Agency expressed “profound concern.”

Matthew Reynolds, UNHCR representative to the U.S. and the Caribbean, stated:

“The regulation severely curtails access to protection for people fleeing conflict, persecution, and violence, putting many refugees and asylum-seekers in grave danger without a viable option for seeking safety.”

"UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, restates its profound concern as the U.S. government moves to make permanent its June 2024 asylum regulation," Matthew Reynolds, UNHCR representative to the U.S. and the Caribbean, stated.

“Every person seeking asylum must be granted access to safety and afforded the opportunity to have their claims individually and fairly assessed before deportation or removal,” Reynolds continued. “Limiting or blocking such access is a violation of international refugee law and the humanitarian principles to which the United States has long been a leader.”

We still have thousands coming in daily.

We are in a lot of trouble if Harris wins. She will open the border again. Kamala Harris represents the end of America.


