UN Expresses “Profound Concern” Over Border Restrictions

In the past couple of months, the Biden and Harris administrations have tightened up the border slightly. They did it simply to get Harris elected. The UN representative has complained for the second time that border restrictions are too stringent. He wants that border wide open, and it will be if Kamala wins in November.

The UN Refugee Agency expressed “profound concern.”

Matthew Reynolds, UNHCR representative to the U.S. and the Caribbean, stated:

“The regulation severely curtails access to protection for people fleeing conflict, persecution, and violence, putting many refugees and asylum-seekers in grave danger without a viable option for seeking safety.”

“Every person seeking asylum must be granted access to safety and afforded the opportunity to have their claims individually and fairly assessed before deportation or removal,” Reynolds continued. “Limiting or blocking such access is a violation of international refugee law and the humanitarian principles to which the United States has long been a leader.”

We still have thousands coming in daily.

We are in a lot of trouble if Harris wins. She will open the border again. Kamala Harris represents the end of America.

Harris also did not take any questions during her visit to the AZ border on Friday. Immediately after finishing her speech – all on teleprompter, she walked off stage. Apart from “pass the border bill”, we have no idea what her border/immigration policies would be. https://t.co/dBjf83OTXw — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 1, 2024

Live this AM discussing this data. It is true that Border Patrol’s numbers are down significantly this year, but those numbers don’t include the 70-80,000 migrants per month being allowed into the US via these two programs, which have brought in 1.3 million + since start of 2023. pic.twitter.com/8qmcHiijdj — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 17, 2024

TX Troopers Encounter Large Group of Illegal Immigrants, including Special-Interest Immigrants 9/30: This morning, @TxDPS Troopers encountered a group of 230 illegal immigrants in Eagle Pass. Among the group were 27 special-interest immigrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran,… pic.twitter.com/CzLak4t8Mj — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) September 30, 2024