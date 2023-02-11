Biden’s State Department Funds a Secret Site Blacklisting Conservatives

According to the Washington Examiner, another means of targeting conservative sites has popped up. A Microsoft company called GDI blacklists conservatives for “safety” and sends the lists to ad companies so they can cancel them. Biden’s State Department sends tax dollars to the company to help them silence the right. Biden is such a unifier. Your tax dollars at work.

We pay for our own demise.

The blacklist includes sites like Daily Wire, Newsmax, The Blaze, Epoch Times, RedState, and Townhall. There are about 2,000 conservative sites listed. On the other hand, they praise leftist sites like Pro Publica, Buzzfeed, HuffPo, and The Washington Post.

They called Townhall “reprehensible” and “offensive.”

The Examiner revealed the existence of the “Global Disinformation Index,” a British organization with two American affiliates that Microsoft bought in 2021 for $1 billion. This company gives blacklists to ad companies like Xandr to restrict ad dollars. They want to break conservative websites financially, effectively silencing them.

That would explain two ad companies strangely dropping the Sentinel.

A senior executive at an ad company stepped forward to speak with the Examiner under the condition of anonymity and revealed Microsoft is down and dirty.

An advertising company owned by Microsoft that subscribes to a left-leaning “disinformation” group’s secret blacklist for conservative media outlets has been internally flagging right-leaning websites and taking steps to defund and deplatform them, according to records obtained by the Washington Examiner and whistleblowers in the advertising industry.

The Global Disinformation Index, a British organization with two affiliated U.S. nonprofit groups, is feeding secret blacklists to ad companies, such as Xandr, with the intent of shutting down websites peddling alleged “disinformation.” Now, sets of documents and emails leaked to the Washington Examiner shed light on how Xandr, which Microsoft bought in 2021 for $1 billion, has targeted disfavored speech and blocked conservative websites from reaping key ad dollars.

Xandr follows the blacklist suggestions.

“Xandr’s use of politically motivated flags on this blacklist stands outside of the norm in advertising,” said a senior executive at an ad company, noting that the real purpose of blacklisting should be to protect brands from advertising “on content that is illegal, fraudulent, [or] low-quality.”

“In this case, Xandr prevented us from talking to our voters in the critical days leading up to Election Day,” the executive, who was granted anonymity to discuss confidential company matters, told the Washington Examiner. “Our audience reads the Examiner, Daily Wire, Townhall, etc. Voters go to these news & opinion sites [to] inform their decisions. And if Microsoft is using their technology to block us from showing ads on these websites, they’re actively preventing us from talking to voters on the public squares where their decisions are being informed.”

[…]

The Biden administration funds them with your tax dollars

The revelation that Xandr has its own blacklist of conservative websites comes after the Washington Examiner reported that the State Department granted $330,000 to GDI.

The State Department’s Global Engagement Center, which aims to “counter foreign state and non-state propaganda and disinformation efforts aimed at undermining or influencing the policies, security, or stability of the United States, its allies, and partner nations,” sent $100,000 to GDI.

Breitbart noted that these sites they see as low risk are left-leaning. [They often report the news inaccurately, omit important information, and add subtle biases.]

HuffPost New York Times The Washington Post AP News NPR ProPublica BuzzFeed News USA Today Insider Wall Street Journal

The sites they find unacceptable are right-leaning:

New York Post RealClearPolitics Reason Magazine The Federalist The Daily Wire The Blaze One America News Network The American Conservative Newsmax The American Spectator

Here’s More:

Some websites flagged as “false/misleading” included @dcexaminer @realDailyWire @RealClearNews @NEWSMAX @BreitbartNews @theblaze + @JudicialWatch What this means is that Xandr slashed ad dollars from these websites based on the idea that their spreading disinfo pic.twitter.com/yhL2F2lXSz — Gabe Kaminsky (@gekaminsky) February 10, 2023

NewsGuard, a despicable site, tried to excuse itself as a site that gives websites an opportunity to rebut. Only they don’t. You can’t please them in any way if they decide to blacklist you. If you respond, they take your words out of context to make you look foolish.

They have funding from the Pentagon, and the person who runs it worked for George Soros. They are tight with the national teacher’s union.

Related