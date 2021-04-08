BBC guest suggests ‘white’ Eric Bolling’s a racist, doubles down on Twitter









Eric Bolling left the BBC set when a guest, a radical black woman teaching at Harvard, basically called him a racist just because he’s white. This is the critical race theory in action.

She’s the racist and critical race theory is disgusting.

THE KERFUFFLE

Guest Aisha Mills called Bolling “ignorant” and “disrespectful” when he simply listed facts.

The discussion was on a new voting law in the state of Georgia, including businesses that have left as a result.

“I think it’s really rich for any Republican, especially a white man, to run around and claim they care about the economic condition of Black communities and Black businesses when that’s all a lie,” Mills said, directing the comment at Bolling.

“That is not fair!” Bolling protested. “You don’t know me. You don’t know who I am.”

Aisha didn’t deal with the issues, just reached into her own racist views to attack Bolling. She pre-determined that he was racist because he’s white. That is the very definition of racism.

Megyn Kelly described it perfectly. “She plays the race card & then plays the victim all while attacking ⁦@ericbolling⁩ based solely on the color of his skin. Good for him for walking off. ”

She plays the race card & then plays the victim all while attacking ⁦@ericbolling⁩ based solely on the color of his skin. Good for him for walking off. https://t.co/sUQQhqjhrT — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 8, 2021

THE RESPONSE

Mills not only didn’t apologize — she became nastier and wrote on Twitter: Tonight in white conservative fragility: @ericbolling storms off set when I challenge him on race. He pulled that all too familiar act of feigning outrage to distract from his hypocrisy. This from the guy who built his brand on race-baiting. She linked to the Mediaite article.

The woman is illogical and ideologically challenged. Bolling has never been a race-baiter, but she is.

Here is the clip:

Former Fox News host Eric Bolling walks out of a BBC debate about Georgia’s voting law after a guest says white Republicans were pretending to care about Black people.pic.twitter.com/gEQswBVFKC — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) April 8, 2021

Related