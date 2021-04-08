Biden deliberately lies his way through today’s gun grabbing speech









Joe Biden on Thursday announced executive orders for gun control in the Rose Garden, declaring so-called gun violence a “public health crisis.”

He didn’t really do anything worthwhile today, but he made it seem as if he did. He lied and lied with impunity.

Democrats are deliberately lying about guns. They know soundbites work because the media serves as their broad sheets.

As usual, Biden didn’t know the name of his agency. He twice called the ATF, the AFT. His appointee to head the ATF is a gun-grabbing activist.

Joe Biden just said “AFT” instead of ATF twice. What a total disaster this is. pic.twitter.com/gWc7CSv7nz — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 8, 2021

He falsely claimed his dictatorial mandates would not impinge on the 2nd Amendment.

Biden: “Nothing — nothing I’m about to recommend in any way impinges on the Second Amendment. They’re phony arguments.”https://t.co/SvWRzZIQlS — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 8, 2021

A FEW OF THE MANY LIES

“No amendment to the Constitution is absolute. You can’t yell ‘fire’ in a crowded movie theater and call it freedom of speech. From the beginning, you couldn’t own any weapon you wanted to own,” Biden crowed.

That’s a lazy catch-all used fallaciously to take away our rights. The whole shouting in a theater is not even in the law.

Biden lied about the gun shows, claiming you can buy a gun without a background check. That’s not true and he knows it. You can’t buy a gun at a gun show without a background check. There are no special rules about gun shows.

Biden’s got a thing about ghost guns and suggests they’re a serious problem. They’re not a thing. They don’t work, and no criminal has ever used one in a crime.

Then he lied about handguns that are made into shorter barrel rifles. A shorter barrel rifle is not as lethal as a rifle so making a handgun into a short barrel rifle is not a problem.

Biden doesn’t want gun manufacturers to have immunity. In other words, he wants them to be subject to lawsuits if the gun s/he manufactured is used in a crime. That would be insane. Then he lied and said no one else has the kind of immunity that gun manufacturers have.

“This is the only outfit that is exempt from being sued,” Biden said.

In fact, automobile manufacturers are also exempt from these types of suits. Some pharmaceutical companies are also exempt.

If he followed the Constitution, he would bring this to Congress. But since he is a dictator, he ignores Congress.

There were other lies. Where are the fact-checkers? They could have a field day with this if they were honest, but the Left controls them too.

