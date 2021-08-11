Biden’s looking to take power from governors who ban universal mask mandates

















Mindless Joe Biden says he’s looking for a way to override governors, like DeSantis and Abbott, so he can order a universal mask mandate in schools across the country.

If he can act in the role of a tyrant, he will not hesitate.

The NY Post reports that he doesn’t think he has that power. We can help him out there – he doesn’t.

“I don’t believe that I do [have that power], thus far,” Biden told reporters during an event in the East Room of the White House. “We’re checking that.”

The Biden administration wants all power in DC so they can rule by fiat. If we don’t stop it now, we will be under their jackboots forever. Once you give tyrants power, you never get it back.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended masking for all students, faculty, staff and visitors in K-12 schools last month due to the spread of the Delta variant.

However, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has dismissed the CDC recommendation. After initially banning school districts from imposing mask mandates and suggesting funding cuts for those that do require masking, the governor suggested Monday that the state could “move to withhold the salary” of local officials who make face coverings mandatory.

Biden didn’t mention DeSantis but he’s one of the governors he means. Governors and states are independent of his fiats but if he can change that he will.

Biden has help from Alachua County, Florida, and Broward County. They are mandating masks.

“When I suggest that people, in zones where there is a high risk, wear the masks like you all are doing, I’m told that government should get out of the way and not do that, they don’t have the authority to do that,” he mused aloud to reporters. “And I find it interesting that some of the very people who are saying that, who hold government positions, are people who are threatening that if a school teacher asks a student if they’ve been vaccinated, or if a principal says that ‘everyone in my school should wear a mask,’ or the school board votes for it, that governor will nullify that.

“That governor has the authority to say you can’t do that,” Biden added. “I find that totally counter-intuitive and quite frankly, disingenuous.”

First, Biden broke the law with eviction delays even though SCOTUS said he can’t do it, and now he’s going to try to take powers away from governors.

We haven’t mentioned the border yet.

Biden is a zero. by the way, we believe Barack Obama is the real president — all his people are in the White House. Do you know who else has staff all over the White House? Open borders George Soros.

