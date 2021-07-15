Behar calls for teens to get COV vaccine without consent of ‘ignorant parents’

















Joy Behar, co-host of “The View,” said teenagers should be permitted to get COVID-19 vaccinations, even if their “ignorant parents” don’t give consent.

Most teens are still children. Despite that, political despot Joy wants the State to make decisions about what they inject into their bodies.

She also mischaracterized what conservatives said during CPAC.

The View on Tuesday focused on pediatrician Dr. Michelle Fiscus, who was fired Monday as medical director for vaccine-preventable diseases and immunization programs at the Tennessee Department of Health after she allegedly pushed to get teens vaccinated. This came from an NBC News reported

Fiscus blathered about Tennessee’s “Mature Minor Doctrine,” a state Supreme Court case ruling that says residents 14 to 18 years old may be treated “without parental consent unless the physician believes that the minor is not sufficiently mature to make his or her own health care decisions.”

BEHAR’S TROUBLING RESPONSE

Whoopi asked Behar if teens should take matters into their own hands.

Obviously, Behar is for anything despotic.

“We like to think we’re smarter than our kids. But a lot of times the kids are smarter than their parents,” she said, noting times when her offspring exhibited “more sense that I had at various times in my life.”

That’s understandable – having a child who has more smarts than she has.

This entire show’s panel constantly mis-portrays or just plain out lies. They are biased far-left know-nothings.

Basically, they are advocating for the State to have more power over teens than parents. That’s very disturbing.

Watch:

Related















