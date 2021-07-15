Obama’s HHS gal calls for barring unvaccinated from work and children

















Barack Obama’s former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius recently appeared on CNN’s “OutFront” with Erin Burnett. Sebelius told Burnett that unvaccinated Americans are “impinging” on the rights of others [even as COV disappears].

The woman wants unvaccinated people banned from work and being around children.

“We’re in a situation where we have a wildly effective vaccine, multiple choices, lots available, free of charge. And we have folks who are just saying I won’t do it,” she said. “I think that it’s time to say to those folks, it’s fine if you don’t choose to get vaccinated. You may not come to work. You may not have access to a situation where you’re going to put my grandchildren in jeopardy. Where you might kill them, or you might put them in a situation where they’re going to carry the virus to someone in a high-risk position.”

“That’s, I think the point where we are. Freedom is one thing, but freedom when you harm others like secondhand smoke and issues that we’ve dealt with very clearly in the past. You can’t drive drunk,” she continued. “You can drink, but you can’t drive drunk because you can injure other people. You can’t smoke inside of a public place where you can give cancer to someone else in spite of their never having been a smoker.”

“So I think we’re reaching that point in the United States where those of us who are vaccinated, I want to take off my mask. I want to be able to live my life with vaccination. And right now, I’m being impinged on by people who say I don’t want to get vaccinated,” she added. “It’s fine. I want them to maybe have a limitation on where they can go and who they can possibly infect.”

Totalitarian much?

THE WHY

We keep reporting all the reasons why people should have the right to resist government efforts to shoot them up with a drug. Most notably, the COV vaccine is an experimental, non-FDA-approved drug that has killed over 9,000 people.

Instead of going through all the studies again, we’ll say the following. Democrats KNOW the reasons, but they want to control you. They simply don’t care what the reasons are.

They want to deprive you of your freedoms, take your right to defense away, and imprison political dissenters.

We will leave you with the VAERS database. Check the data here.

