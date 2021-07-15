Obama’s HHS gal calls for barring unvaccinated from work and children

Barack Obama’s former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius recently appeared on CNN’s “OutFront” with Erin Burnett. Sebelius told Burnett that unvaccinated Americans are “impinging” on the rights of others [even as COV disappears].
The woman wants unvaccinated people banned from work and being around children.
“We’re in a situation where we have a wildly effective vaccine, multiple choices, lots available, free of charge. And we have folks who are just saying I won’t do it,” she said. “I think that it’s time to say to those folks, it’s fine if you don’t choose to get vaccinated. You may not come to work. You may not have access to a situation where you’re going to put my grandchildren in jeopardy. Where you might kill them, or you might put them in a situation where they’re going to carry the virus to someone in a high-risk position.”
“That’s, I think the point where we are. Freedom is one thing, but freedom when you harm others like secondhand smoke and issues that we’ve dealt with very clearly in the past. You can’t drive drunk,” she continued. “You can drink, but you can’t drive drunk because you can injure other people. You can’t smoke inside of a public place where you can give cancer to someone else in spite of their never having been a smoker.”
“So I think we’re reaching that point in the United States where those of us who are vaccinated, I want to take off my mask. I want to be able to live my life with vaccination. And right now, I’m being impinged on by people who say I don’t want to get vaccinated,” she added. “It’s fine. I want them to maybe have a limitation on where they can go and who they can possibly infect.”
Totalitarian much?
Watch:
THE WHY
We keep reporting all the reasons why people should have the right to resist government efforts to shoot them up with a drug. Most notably, the COV vaccine is an experimental, non-FDA-approved drug that has killed over 9,000 people.
Instead of going through all the studies again, we’ll say the following. Democrats KNOW the reasons, but they want to control you. They simply don’t care what the reasons are.
They want to deprive you of your freedoms, take your right to defense away, and imprison political dissenters.
We will leave you with the VAERS database. Check the data here.
No room for bitter clingers.
Tell me more about the democracy Kool-Aid? (not really)
who can unvaccinated people infect if you have the vaccine you cant be infected right or are you lying. the government has no right to force people to do this and has no right to mess with your job or your children. they may have just bitten off more than they can chew messing with votes is one thing messing with peoples money and children is another. absolute abuse of power and constitutional law being violated here. and over reach. communist countries do this. hitler had a passport system, we are a republic and a democracy not a communist country.
Obamacare was in mind before Fraudci altered SARS but made for this time? (rhetorical)
During the 2018 coma I experienced just how destroyed McHealthcarez is and I give thanks to God every day more than once for being here even in the midst of Bolshevik Revolution part two.
What should have been a negative event ended up being the best thing ever because God is the greatest!
Sibelius has always been an incompetent leftist.
If my employer wants me to be jabbed, they need to terminate me, and I will win a large judgement.