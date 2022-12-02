Behar Squeaked Out an Apology for Slandering Justice Barrett

Inaccurate as always, Joy Behar, one of the slandering hosts of The View, had to apologize to Justice Amy Coney Barrett for claiming she belongs to a hate group. Behar claimed the far-left Southern Poverty Law Center listed the Justice’s benevolent group as a hate group, which is not true. The View ‘ladies’ put a lot of innocent right-wing groups on the hate map, but her group, “People of Praise,” didn’t make the cut.

Behar said, “Now, here’s my question. She is, you know, a religious person. She belongs to the People of Praise group, which the Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled a hate group, and their founder has questioned the so-called separation of church and state,” she said.

“They believe that sex should occur only within marriage and, of course, between a man and a woman. They’ve got very specific things that they believe,” she said.

Behar thinks everyone must think what she thinks.

It must have hurt her to say “sorry” because she could barely say the word. Slandering people usually works for her, and she rarely apologizes.

“I have to clarify something I said yesterday; I want to correct something I said on-air when I stated that People of Praise had been deemed a hate group,” Behar said. “I just got them mixed up with another group; it was inaccurate. So, I don’t think that’s right; I have to say, you know, sorry about that. Anyway, I conflated them.”

SO FUNNY

“It’s easy to do. You know, sometimes I call Joy Sara [Haines],” Goldberg quipped.

“Because we look so much alike,” Haines quipped.

“Because you look identical to each other,” Goldberg said.

It’s not funny when they malign innocent people and do it all the time. They slander people daily and usually don’t apologize. The show is geared to take out people with whom they disagree, especially concerning politics. It’s a hate group and their job is slandering the Right. So, Disney will take these people off the air. Won’t they?

Behar and her View co-hosts don’t care what they say or who they hurt. Behar, in particular, loves to offend the right. This is her mission in life.

Watch:

A day late and a dollar short.

Joy Behar is made to walk back a false statement she made yesterday when she lied about Justice Amy COney Barrett being a member of a “hate group.”

“I just got them mixed up with another group. It was inaccurate.” pic.twitter.com/6Y1c4kqID0 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 29, 2022

Related