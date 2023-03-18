Behar: Trump Must Be Indicted to ‘Preserve the Republic’

The View ‘lady’ Joy Behar spoke with the much-regaled Hillary Clinton on her show about her fears that Donald Trump will get away with bringing classified documents to Mar-a-Lago. She also wants him indicted for the ‘insurrection.’

Hillary crowed about how she never prejudges anyone. Read the transcript or listen to the clip and see what you think.

Hillary Says People Getting Umbrellas Could See Trump’s Classified Docs

Joy Behar: Joy Behar was at a party the other night “with lawyers, people who are very smart, and people who are connected to government everything else, right? What I was doing there, don’t ask. I was there, and I took a poll. And I said, how many people think that Trump is gonna be indicted? And half of them thought he would not. They felt that he would get away with it, just like he always does. What is your feeling about that?

Hillary Clinton: You know, I, I don’t know, Joy, and I don’t want to prejudge. I’ve been prejudged wrongly enough. I’m not gonna prejudge somebody else, and so I think the key is what the facts and the evidence are. What did the FBI and the intelligence community learn about these documents, how they ended up there, and who else saw them? Hmm, because apparently they’ve been moved around. It’s not like they were in a vault. They were in a storage room where people go in and out, getting umbrellas for the pool or, you know, something else.

“So I think that we have to wait, and we have to, we have to have, I think, two minds about this. No one is above the law, [applause] and the rule of law in a democracy, you know, has to be our standard. But we should not rush to judgment. We should take it seriously…we should be concerned about it, and we should follow the facts and the evidence…”

[No one is above the law except Hillary, Biden, Antifa, BLM, Democrats, all Bidens, etc. No one is talking about Biden’s illegal taking of documents.]

Also, the United States is not a democracy. It is a Constitutional Republic.

Joy Behar whines that experts think Trump is not going to get indicted for having the documents and presses Hillary to call for it.

Hillary refuses to answer saying: “I’ve been prejudged wrongly enough. I’m not going to prejudge somebody else.” pic.twitter.com/wCTSKYCc8s — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 7, 2022

We Won’t Have a Republic If Trump Isn’t Indicted

In another clip, she said we wouldn’t have a country if Trump isn’t indicted for the [non-existent] insurrection.

Joy Behar: Now, this is an American issue. This is about preserving the Republic. Holding Trump accountable for conviction, for inciting insurrection, or being an accessory. Trump would be disqualified from federal office for section 3 of the 14th amendment.

“Yeah, OK, he needs to be indicted whether he bounces back or not. That has to be done. Otherwise, we have no laws in this country. We have, we have chaos, and you can’t go on like that. You have to do something. I know that you think it’s not a good idea because we’ll bounce back. And you’re right …”

“[Trump] needs to be indicted, whether he bounces back or not. That has to be done. Otherwise we have no laws in this country,” Joy Behar claims. “We have chaos, and you can’t go on like that. You have to do something.” pic.twitter.com/oBtpU11SYS — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) June 22, 2022

Behar also said that there is no honor to work in the Trump White House since “half of them are being indicted.” [Half of them are being attacked for political reasons.]

Sunny Hostin says Trump supporters are part of the “dumbing down of this country.” She flipped out about having construction workers “yelling Trump 2024” at her and Ana Navarro. She “told them they need to watch the January 6 committee hearings.”

If she wasn’t so dumbed down, she might realize, especially as a lawyer, that they were not hearings; they were a witch hunt with no rights given to the people they attacked.

As for Hillary’s comments, she lied. DJT could legally declassify the documents and did have them locked up. The FBI knew they were there, left them for months, and told him to put a second lock on the door, which he did immediately. His lawyers were negotiating with the DOJ when they stormed his home with an overly-broad search warrant.

On the other hand, Joe Biden was not legally allowed to take the documents within Hunter’s reach for years. Behar knows that, but ignores it.

