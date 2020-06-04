Beijing legislature in Hong Kong makes it a crime to insult the Chinese Anthem

Hong Kong’s mostly Beijing-tied legislature just passed a law making it a crime to disrespect the Chinese National Anthem, laughably called the ‘March of the Volunteers’. This comes as people are preparing memorials for the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square.

Breaking the law could put people in prison for three years. There is a $6,400 fine that goes along with that.

I wonder how our NFL kneelers would take to that law, especially LeBron James who is in bed with the Chinese Communists.

They passed the law the same day authorities, for the first time in 30 years, refused permission for a mass vigil to mourn the deaths of the pro-democracy students gunned down by Chinese soldiers in Tiananmen Square.

OFFERING ASYLUM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered citizens of Hong Kong asylum in the UK. China then threatened Boris.

Johnson said he would offer a 12-month extendable visa to all Hong Kong citizens who are eligible to apply for a British national overseas passport. He’s also asked Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the US to give visas to Hong Kong residents who want to leave.

Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that he will have “no choice” but to offer UK visas to millions of Hong Kong residents if China pushes ahead with its plans for new national security legislation which critics fear would remove existing freedoms in the semi-autonomous region.

Writing in the Times of London newspaper on Wednesday, the prime minister warned that the new legislation would “dramatically erode” the island’s autonomy, which currently enjoys judicial and political independence from mainland China.

China then warned the U.K. “to step back from the brink” and stop interfering in their affairs.

Hong Kong will no longer be the Asian financial hub. Who could trust it? China wants to keep the people and the money within their reach, but it doesn’t work like that.

China is in for a rude awakening when it comes to their actions in Hong Kong.

How did this absurd anthem work out for China: