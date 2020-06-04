Surgisphere, whose employees appear to include a sci-fi writer and adult content model [porn], provided database behind Lancet and New England Journal of Medicine hydroxychloroquine studies

The World Health Organization and a number of national governments have changed their Covid-19 policies and treatments on the basis of flawed data from a little-known US healthcare analytics company.

Key studies published in some of the world’s most prestigious medical journals also flowed from this erroneous data from a teeny little company of unqualified people.

It caused the WHO to halt global trials of Hydroxychloroquine.

A Guardian investigation revealed the US-based company Surgisphere, whose handful of employees appear to include a science fiction writer and an adult-content model, has provided data for multiple studies on Covid-19 co-authored by its chief executive. It has NOT adequately explained its data or methodology.

The company claims to have legitimately obtained from more than a thousand hospitals worldwide. This data has formed the basis of scientific articles that have led to changes in Covid-19 treatment policies in Latin American countries. The hospitals do not back up his claim.

IT TRASHED HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE

This data was also behind a decision by the WHO and research institutes around the world to halt trials of the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine.

On Wednesday, the WHO announced those trials would now resume.

The Lancet cast serious doubt over Hydroxychloroquine based on this ‘data.’ There was a rush to trash the drug.

Two of the world’s leading medical journals – the Lancet and the New England Journal of Medicine – published studies based on Surgisphere data. The studies were co-authored by the firm’s chief executive, Sapan Desai.

Late on Tuesday, after being approached by the Guardian, the Lancet released an “expression of concern” about its published study. The New England Journal of Medicine has also issued a similar notice.

In Summary, Surgisphere Corp. was caught falsifying data for the Lancet study on hydroxychloroquine. Hospitals deny ever sharing patient data with this mysterious database. When asked to reveal the hospitals the data came from, Surgisphere refused.

The Guardian published a thorough investigative report. The company responded, saying they take data privacy seriously and stand behind their research.