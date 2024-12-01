Where Oh Where Is Alyssa Milano

Hollywood leftist actress Alyssa Milano deactivated her account on X. She said she wouldn’t go because it would be pathetic to cede the territory. It’s a turf war.

I guess she’s pathetic, then.

She didn’t like the comments she was getting. Milano could be one of the dumbest Hollywood blogging activists. She went to Threads on November 14 as Milano_Alyssa. She has a minimal presence on BlueSky and not much on Threads. She has a self-promotional presence on Instagram and a sorrynotsorrypod where she seems to interview others like herself.

She has been gone for two weeks, and no one has missed her – until now. We will miss her silliness.

Alyssa Milano just deleted her account pic.twitter.com/hXhDdCHozd — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) December 1, 2024

Alyssa Milano just deleted her account. She previously said she isn’t leaving X because surrendering is pathetic. pic.twitter.com/RFtXEubMy9 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 1, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email