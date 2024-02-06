Prince Harry Is In London

There are reports that Prince Harry landed at Heathrow. He has come to visit his father, who was diagnosed with an undetermined cancer and is receiving treatment. It is not prostate cancer, even though he was being treated for an enlarged prostate. Harry came without Meghan and the children.

All the wags are out taking sides. The most bizarre, unbelievable story is the one you can view on this link. Along with a video that doesn’t prove anything, the author writes:

Reports are coming in that on his recent flight to the UK Prince Harry demanded to enter the cockpit while waving around his “”Living Legend of Aviation” award, he shoved the pilot out of the way and took the controls, he was heard shouting “call me the Red f*cking Baron!”.

He is reportedly drug involved.

After an overnight flight from LAX – it seems Prince Harry has landed at Heathrow airport. And is now on his way to see his father, King Charles. pic.twitter.com/4lcJKUxivL — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) February 6, 2024

Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex Arrived in UK to Visit King Charles.pic.twitter.com/NJ1jEEUFMl — My Opinion – Sussex Warrior (@my_opnion) February 6, 2024

Report from the Palace:

Royal reporter Simon Vigar dials in and says THE MOOD IS POSITIVE with regards to King Charles diagnosis/treatment.

He’s asked whether Prince Harry coming will spark a reconciliation. His reply is neutral. Why do they think royal reporters who don’t understand, accept,… pic.twitter.com/yDdUgEyEUf — Glow Lee (@GlowanneLee) February 6, 2024

