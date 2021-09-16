Benedict Arnold Milley defiantly admits to the calls and talk of nukes

















Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley admitted Wednesday that he did speak with the Chinese communists. He made no effort to defend it or the accusation that he would give the CCP a heads up if the US planned to attack China.

His arrogance and unapologetic defiance are particularly stunning. If he gets away with this, it will become precedent and, while it’s likely this has been going on for some time, it will become publicly acceptable. It CANNOT be allowed to stand.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs regularly communicates with Chiefs of Defense across the world, including with China and Russia. These conversations remain vital to improving mutual understanding of U.S. national security interests, reducing tensions, providing clarity, and avoiding unintended consequences or conflict.

His calls with the Chinese and others in October and January were in keeping with these duties and responsibilities conveying reassurance in order to maintain strategic stability. All calls from the Chairman to his counterparts, including those reported, are staffed, coordinated, and communicated with the Department of Defense and the interagency.

Also in keeping with his responsibilities as senior military advisor to the President and Secretary of Defense, General Milley frequently conducts meetings with uniformed leaders across the Services to ensure all leaders are aware of current issues. The meeting regarding nuclear weapons protocols was to remind uniformed leaders in the Pentagon of the long-established and robust procedures in light of media reporting on the subject.

We need the transcript. Of course, we expect him to talk with leaders around the world. He is whitewashing the traitorous behavior if reporting is accurate.

Milley talked about nuclear weapons protocols. All of this confirms the calls and conversations about nuclear protocols and fears of an attack.

What message did the CCP get? That Donald Trump is capable of nuking them? What would happen if we sent something into space, could the CCP misunderstand and think it’s a nuke?

Milley is very dangerous. The law is meaningless for this entire administration unless you are a Trump supporter in the Capitol building.

Related















