Biden White House asks Congress to make US taxpayers fund welfare for Afghan refugees

















As tens of thousands of Afghan migrants, many of whom are anonymous, are being processed and transferred to the United States, the White House is asking Congress to give welfare to the paroled Afghans.

‘Paroled’ Afghans are not US citizens, not green card holders, not SIVs, and probably don’t have ID.

This week, the Biden White House asked Congress for $6.4 billion in funds to help resettle the Afghan refugees. Some of the money would go to welfare and obtaining a driver’s license or ID.

DHS will allegedly vet these refugees.

The White House wants the US to provide English training, jobs, and welfare.

They obviously weren’t interpreters or employees of the US in Afghanistan because they don’t speak English.

“Without the anomaly, paroled individuals from Afghanistan would not be eligible for resettlement assistance, entitlement programs such as Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food assistance, and other benefits,” the White House outlined in their request, the NY Post reports. “The language also authorizes the Secretary of Homeland Security to adjust the status of these individuals to that of a lawful permanent resident upon meeting requisite criteria.”

There is still a fear that some of these Afghans were not in danger and are a threat to national security.

About 57,000 Afghans who were evacuated are not eligible to even be in the United States.

