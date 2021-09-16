Lindsey Graham is out defending Mark Milley

















Lindsey Graham is completely useless. He’s approving judges and other appointments of very far-left people without question and he’s forever pushing illegal immigration and amnesty. Now, he’s making excuses for a potential traitor.

Host Lawrence Jones explained to Senator Graham on Fox News Primetime this evening that the second call was not approved to which Graham said “…we don’t know what the phone call was about.” Jones then said, “It doesn’t matter,” and it doesn’t. Milley undercut civilian authority.

Graham then went on about how “generals speak to generals all the time.” He said he wants to hear from General Milley, which is fair, but he’s ignoring what we currently do know. The Acting Secretary of Defense said the calls were NOT authorized.

Watch:

No surprise that America Last Graham is making excuses for General Milley. pic.twitter.com/bbbRfvpbhT — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 15, 2021

