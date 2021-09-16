Lindsey Graham is out defending Mark Milley

Lindsey Graham is completely useless. He’s approving judges and other appointments of very far-left people without question and he’s forever pushing illegal immigration and amnesty. Now, he’s making excuses for a potential traitor.
Host Lawrence Jones explained to Senator Graham on Fox News Primetime this evening that the second call was not approved to which Graham said “…we don’t know what the phone call was about.” Jones then said, “It doesn’t matter,” and it doesn’t. Milley undercut civilian authority.
Graham then went on about how “generals speak to generals all the time.” He said he wants to hear from General Milley, which is fair, but he’s ignoring what we currently do know. The Acting Secretary of Defense said the calls were NOT authorized.
Watch:
No surprise that America Last Graham is making excuses for General Milley. pic.twitter.com/bbbRfvpbhT
— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 15, 2021
They all sold out to the Luciferian globalists and the CCP.
They don’t give a rip about America or Americans.
They have their pot of gold and bolt out holes.
You (we) are on our own.
How deep does the treachery go? I feel Civil War is potentially becoming the only remedy. Was the retreat from Afghanistan to free up troops to fight Americans? Was January 2021 a full blown Coup and not just a stolen Election? The disaster after disaster is now looking like a Plan to destroy America. Do Democrats really believe they will survive if they push America into a Civil War? The Red States will unite and they control most of the Food and Energy. Is Lindsey Graham trying to down play this because even he sees a Civil War brewing or is he in on it? I guess time will tell. If America does have a Civil War, will the Whole World go crazy? If that happens then all bets are off. That is how dangerous have a Senile Puppet in charge of the Country is.
The First thing out of Ukraine Lindsey’s mouth is his “stellar” military career,,,, behind a desk. There was a saying in the military, one aw shit wipes out a thousand attaboys, and Milley has more than one. So screw Lindsey Graham. The responses by DOD and his office didn’t deny any of it. Graham certainly wasn’t gracious with Trump when something came up.
What was That. One reply say Tom Cotton was on Fox defending Blinken.