Bernie Bro planned to assassinate Joe Biden

A Bernie Bro had a plan to kill Joe Biden, but, unlike Governor Whitmer who was threatened by leftists, he didn’t blame President Trump and falsely claim a right-wing person did it. Instead, the media is hiding the story although it is obviously of national interest.

The North Carolina man, 19-year-old Alexander Hillel Treisman, who is also a defendant in a child pornography case, planned to assassinate Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

He “allegedly looked up Biden’s home address, purchasing an AR-15 in New Hampshire, went to a Wendy’s within four miles of Biden’s home, and wrote a checklist ending with ‘execute.’”

He is a staunch Bernie Bro.

“Treisman allegedly wrote on Reddit that he had to ‘save Bernie,’” just days after Sanders withdrew from the race, it’s reported. On his computer, investigators found a Polish passport with his face edited onto it and had other fake IDs in his possession.

The Blaze reported that he told the police he was interested in “terrorist incidents and mass shootings.”

According to court documents, friends and family stopped speaking to him because of his “remarks and jokes” about mass shootings and the 9/11 terror attacks.

Treisman drove around the country, purchasing firearms in different states, authorities claim.

When leftist, non-white supremacists planned to kidnap Governor Whitmer, it made the news for days, falsely claiming right-wing, white supremacists did it.

This story will die out quickly.

Washington Post barely mentioned it deep into the story. ABC News ignored Sanders in their report. NPR also failed to mention he’s a Bernie Bro. And where is the NY Times on this?

The press is the enemy of the people.