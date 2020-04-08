Bernie caves to pressure, Senile Joe is the ONE

Bernie Sanders has suspended his Democratic presidential campaign — all but handing the nomination to former Vice President Joe Biden. He has been under tremendous pressure to do this.

Sanders declared in a phone call to media, “The path toward victory is virtually impossible.”

He continued: “I have concluded that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful. … I do not make this decision lightly.”

In a curious moment, though, Sanders said that Biden “will be the nominee,” yet went on to stress the importance of continuing to win delegates for his own campaign so he’ll be able to exert “influence” on the party platform.

Bernie is a communist and his influence is to keep the party moving far left.

Calling it a “difficult and painful decision,” Sanders stressed that “while this campaign is coming to an end, our movement is not.”

Bernie Sanders congratulates Joe Biden, who he calls "a very decent man who I will work with to move our progressive ideas forward." He says he will continue to stay on the ballot in order to gather delegates and have influence over the party at this summer's convention. pic.twitter.com/fKdLDiWQuY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 8, 2020