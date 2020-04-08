Unapologetic WHO Director responds to Trump’s threat to defund

The head of the World Health Organization told President Trump and other world leaders not to politicize the coronavirus crisis “if you don’t want many more body bags.”

This is in response to the President threatening to hold back funding, which he backed off a bit, saying he would look into it.

“If you don’t want many more body bags you refrain from politicizing it – please quarantine politicizing COVID,” WHO Director Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters when asked about Trump’s criticism.

He is the one who delayed the response to this thing by sticking with China’s lies.

THE FUNDING ISSUE

Trump accused the U.N. agency of being “very China-centric” and claimed they “really blew it” in their initial response to the pandemic — including the agency’s criticism of his ban on foreign nationals from China.

In a White House press briefing Tuesday, President Trump said, “We’re going to put a hold on the money sent to the WHO.”

Trump later said he was “going to look into” cutting off funding to the WHO.

WHO is in bed with Red China. They also furthered Communist Chinese propaganda. WHO has obviously decided the future is with Communist China. They’re owned by communist Chinese and that makes them a global threat.

WHO is corrupt.

Dr. Tedros repeated China’s lies about the virus not being contagious, politicizing it. He repeated the propaganda that President Trump is racist for calling it the [Communist] Chinese Virus. He made the comment after the Communist Chinese blamed U.S. soldiers for the virus.

WHO actually wants a global tax! They want more money after doing a lousy job.

They ignored Taiwan’s warnings about the virus in December and will not recognize their existence. They kept saying it wasn’t contagious because they parroted their Communist masters.

Tedros is a real piece of work. Does anyone doubt that our media will side with him? We’ll see.