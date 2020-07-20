Bernie Kerik gets Bill de Blasio right

The former New York City police commissioner Bernie Kerik spoke on Newsmax about the state of New York City and what Bill de Blasio supports.

“Well, that’s his city, that’s what he wants. He put that mural in front of Trump Plaza, Trump Tower for a reason, to send the city a message, this is who he supports and he supports the same people that want dead cops, that’s called for dead cops,” Mr. Kerik said.

“That’s who he’s supporting. So he has no problem with those protesters, and they’re not protesters, these are thugs, savages, the people that are engaged in brutal violence, shootings. You know, the murder rates up in New York City, it’s just outrageous and it’s one person’s — well, two people are responsible. The Mayor and the Governor are responsible for not doing something about it.”

Watch:

IT CAN HAPPEN HERE

This is really all you need to watch today. It can happen here too. pic.twitter.com/aRTijiBTRX — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 25, 2020