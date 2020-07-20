Seattle erupts in riots, no doubt Mayor Jenny will be right on this

Seattle is erupting again. Antifa and Black Lives Matter are back to committing crimes. Mayor Jenny will be right on it — that’s sarcasm.

THE STORY

At least two people were arrested in Seattle and a police officer is in the hospital Sunday after a march through downtown devolved into property damage and looting, police say.

So-called demonstrators had broken out several windows of the East Precinct, then threw a device into the lobby that ignited a small fire.

The fire was put out and no one was hurt in that incident.

The demonstration started between 2 and 3 p.m. crowds began blocking an intersection.

Seattle journalist Katie Daviscourt tweeted a video of a crowd of people outside an Amazon Go building. Several people were seen spray-painting the building while others tried to smash the windows.

“Antifa Militants and Black Lives Matter rioters are breaking into Amazon Go Downtown Seattle,” Daviscourt tweeted. “This protest has turned into a riot.”

NOW: Rioters are looting an Amazon store in Seattle

pic.twitter.com/Eb3IWBgX78 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 19, 2020

Police said demonstrators had thrown rocks, bottles, and other items at officers and at least one officer had been transported to the hospital.

No problem, this genius wants to fire cops for being white:

Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold, a supporter of the radical defund movement, suggests the Seattle Police Department fire officers for being white. This wouldn’t just be racist, it would be illegal. Read: https://t.co/bqpEJrjmrC pic.twitter.com/hxxjS3zXWQ — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 19, 2020

They’re eating their own again. The rioters are damaging Amazon, Starbucks, and other businesses run by Democrats.

THE VIDEOS

The protesters broke out several windows of the East Precinct, then threw a device into the lobby that ignited a small fire. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 20, 2020

#SeattleProtests – Damage done to @SeattlePD East Precinct just now as protesters move across Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/IPYbWBilkz — Omari Salisbury (@Omarisal) July 20, 2020

UPDATE: Demonstration on 3rd Ave at Pine St blocking intersection. Use other routes. pic.twitter.com/6bq24kHTSa — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) July 19, 2020

NOW: Antifa Militants and Black Lives Matter protesters Downtown Seattle protesting against ICE. Antifa Militants are riding around armed in unmarked cars. #SeattleProtest #AntifaDomesticTerrorists pic.twitter.com/q9XpqAqsft — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 19, 2020

NOW: Antifa Militants and Black Lives Matter rioters are breaking into Amazon Go Downtown Seattle. This protest has turned into a riot. #SeattleProtest #AntifaDomesticTerrorists #seattleriots #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/RH8u56fCGP — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 19, 2020

Doors of Wallgreens after protesters broke glass and some entered, line of police on Pine before Broadway, that appear to be staying there for the time being #seattleprotest #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/k5LYOasVC7 — Elizabeth Turnbull (@LizTurnbull5) July 20, 2020

Antifa black bloc and BLM rioters in Seattle smashed up multiple buildings and started fires. #SeattleRiots pic.twitter.com/zOEXPqyuBH — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 20, 2020

Antifa wrecked a Starbucks in Seattle during an anti-ICE “protest.” pic.twitter.com/ALXgkfjc3l — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 20, 2020