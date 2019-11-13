Bernie promises AOC will “play a very important role” in his administration

Bernie Sanders promises that AOC will play a “very important role” in his administration.

Bernie is capitalizing on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s popularity with the fringe leftists and letting them know he will push her into prominence if he wins in 2020.

The Washington Examiner reports Bernie Sanders made his comments during an interview with ABC News. The 78-year-old explained that he believes Ocasio-Cortez is one of the most accomplished freshman members in Congress.

“I don’t know of any person — I’ve been in Congress for a few years — who in the course of less than one year, she’s been in office for less than one year, who’s had more of an impact in American politics as a freshman member of Congress than she has,” said Sanders.

“At the end of one year, she is a leader in the United States Congress,” he said. “Her ideas are resonating all over this country.”

He added, “If I am in the White House, she will play a very, very important role. No question.”

She can’t be Vice President but she can be in his cabinet working on her Green New Deal, her anti-plane, beef, and car legislation.

That’s all so sick. She knows nothing and promotes the furthest left policies.

If you dislike Trump, think of what a Bernie-AOC team would do to the country.