Bernie Sanders will look into tearing down existing border walls, another staffer talks gulags

We can’t survive Bernie. The Republic can’t survive him. His latest idea is to look into tearing down existing border walls. This is all while he is offering extensive welfare, including free healthcare to foreigners here illegally. You get to pay for it.

Watch:

A second Bernie staffer praises gulags in a just released O’Keefe undercover video:

BREAKING: 2ND PAID STAFFER PRAISES GULAGS South Carolina @BernieSanders Field Organizer @martinthemanic: “I’ll straight up get armed…I’m ready for the “f**king revolution”; “Guillotine the rich”; ‘send Republicans to re-education camps’ FULL RELEASE 12:00PM#Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/tUCeKEY6aM — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 21, 2020

Don’t doubt that Bernie and his staffers are ignorant and very supportive of the Soviets. Bernie spent his honeymoon in SOVIET RUSSIA.

He talks Revolution and he means it.