Bernie Wins NH, Buttigieg -2nd, Klobuchar- 3rd, Warren & Biden – Out

Bernie Sanders is the winner of the Democrat primary and President Trump easily won his primary. Pete Buttigieg is second in the Democrat race and Amy Klobuchar is third. Klobuchar nearly has more votes than Warren and Biden combined. The Warren and Biden campaigns are over and they end with no delegates.

The President has more votes than Obama or Bush had in their respective elections.

Sanders beat out Buttigieg by about 4,000 votes.

With 86 percent of precincts reported, Sanders had 26.1 percent, or 65,484 votes, Buttigieg was at 24.2 percent, or 60,874 votes, Klobuchar had 19.8 percent, or 49,768 votes, Warren had 9.4 percent, or 23,594 votes and Biden was at 8.4 percent, or 21,049 votes, according to the NBC News tally.

Candidates must meet a threshold of 15 percent in the state’s two congressional districts or statewide to win delegates. Aware of a poor showing, Biden has already left New Hampshire for South Carolina, the site of the next primary, according to NBC News.

Bernie says he won due to the hard work of volunteers which is true, but it also because he’s offering free everything.

Sen. Bernie Sanders: “The reason that we won tonight in New Hampshire, we won last week in Iowa, is because of the hard work of so many volunteers.” #BernieforNH #NHprimary2020 pic.twitter.com/uzA7tuFvMi — The Hill (@thehill) February 12, 2020

Two presidential candidates — Andrew Yang and Michael Bennet — dropped out of the race. Deval Patrick will likely drop out shortly.