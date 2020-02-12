NYC mayor de Blasio wants union boss punished for declaring war on him

As we reported, The New York City’s Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA) has declared war on Bill de Blasio who is destroying New York City and the ability of the police to do their job.

Someone has to.

THIS IS HOW IT STARTED

After the latest attempted assassinations of police officers in New York City, de Blasio released this ridiculous statement, “It was a quiet Sunday morning when bullets started flying inside the 41st Precinct. Our officers handled it with heroism and extraordinary skill, showing the true caliber of the men and women who serve in the NYPD. Thank God our officers are alive.”

“This was a premeditated assassination attempt against New York’s Finest. It was also an attack on ALL New Yorkers and everything we believe in. This MUST be a city where everyone can live in peace and respect. This individual attempted to destroy that. We will not let him win.”

This was a premeditated assassination attempt against New York’s Finest. It was also an attack on ALL New Yorkers and everything we believe in. This MUST be a city where everyone can live in peace and respect. This individual attempted to destroy that. We will not let him win. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 9, 2020

UNION LEADER ED MULLINS HAS HAD ENOUGH

It was more than the SBA union President Ed Mullins could take. He said in a statement, “Mayor DeBlasio, the members of the NYPD are declaring war on you! We do not respect you, DO NOT visit us in hospitals. You sold the NYPD to the vile creatures, the 1% who hate cops but vote for you. NYPD cops have been assassinated because of you. This isn’t over, Game on!” read a Sunday tweet from the SBA.

Mullins added, “Police are being targeted. The anti cop tone infecting our city & state is causing bloodshed. Before any public official sends their thoughts & prayers, they should ask themselves how the language & behavior they’ve been tolerating has contributed to violence against police.”

De Blasio has made the city a sanctuary for criminal aliens, and all manner of criminals are allowed out without bail. He is reducing beds for criminals from 10,000 to a little over 3,000. In other words, all these criminals will be on our streets here in New York.

Additionally, the communist mayor has condemned police, blamed them for the bad behavior of criminals, and prevented them from arresting criminals for lesser crimes.

Mullins also agreed with a tweet by President Trump that the New York City police need the support of the DOJ:

President Trump is 100% correct. NYS & NYC need the support of the Department of Justice. Criminals are being released, it’s time we prosecute in Federal Court. The Mayor is ruining NYC, cops have been stopped from doing their jobs. NYC is under siege. Send in the Feds https://t.co/OuOtwG5h7H — SBA (@SBANYPD) February 9, 2020

Crime has gone up 17% this year alone because of the commie’s lunatic policies.

HIS REACTION IS TO PUNISH THE UNION BOSS WITH A LEGITIMATE COMPLAINT

How is de Blasio reacting to the war, you might ask? The answer to that is he wants to prosecute the union boss who declared war on him. Meanwhile, de Blasio has been at war with the police for six years.

While speaking to reporters on Monday about Mullins’ declaration of war, de Blasio said, “I have to say it’s sad when someone feels they can be openly divisive and get away with it. I think there should be consequences for that kind of speech.”

Mullins Isn’t Backing Down

Mullins responded to the threat by tweeting, “Laughable! People can commit crimes, vandalize & not pay subway fares all without fear of arrest & he now supports the 1st amendment for everyone but cops? Consequences’ thanks but NO thanks. Ill pay for my own cellphone, subway fare & Mets tickets, while he supports criminals.”

Laughable! People can commit crimes, vandalize & not pay subway fares all without fear of arrest & he now supports the 1st amendment for everyone but cops? Consequences’ thanks but NO thanks. Ill pay for my own cellphone, subway fare & Mets tickets, while he supports criminals. https://t.co/UyiJoI7zF6 — SBA (@SBANYPD) February 11, 2020

Maybe New Yorkers should all declare war and have their ‘I am Spartacus’ moment. Someone has to declare war on de Blasio.

Mullins has tweeted out on other related issues as well. He retweeted the following for example

He’s worried about plastic bottles, but not the crime in the streets.

Plastic bottles are made of fossil fuels, they’re hurting the Earth, we don’t need ’em, it’s time to get rid of ’em. With the help of youth climate activist Rebeca Sabnam, today we signed an executive order to BAN plastic bottles from City government. #SaveOurCity pic.twitter.com/HBtAvjvkir — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 6, 2020