Bernie (?) worker says if Trump wins “F***in cities burn”

James O’Keefe is planning some videos for the 2020 election. The first target appears to be the red diaper baby Bernie.

In the teaser O’Keefe put out, he is seen reading the classic Gulag Archipelago by famed Soviet dissident Alexander Solzhenitsyn. The non-fiction series covers the life in a Soviet gulag, a Soviet forced labor camp.

That suggests Bernie.

We all know Bernie honeymooned in Soviet Russia and, as a mayor, he made his city a sister city to Yaroslavl, Russia.

At the end of the teaser video below, a Project Veritas journalist asks a (Bernie Sanders?) worker, “So, if Trump gets re-elected, what?

“F*cking cities burn,” the person responds.

Watch this very closely for clues as to what is about to drop. Watch until the very end…#Expose2020 01/14/2020 12:00pm See the full release first, sign up right now: https://t.co/BFGnoCeJE7 pic.twitter.com/FHFitS4By7 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 13, 2020